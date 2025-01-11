Latest update January 11th, 2025 4:10 AM

Over $369M spent on land and water transport in Amerindian villages last year – Min. Sukhai

Jan 11, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs spent $369.78 million to purchase land and water transportation for indigenous communities across the country in 2024.

This was disclosed by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai on Tuesday during her Ministry’s end-of-year press conference. Sukhai said that the money was sourced from the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) project.

At the press conference held at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ main office located at Quamina and Thomas Streets, Georgetown, the minister disclosed that the government is yet to acquire an aircraft to assist with transport for the hinterland communities and as such much focus has been placed on land and water transportation.

The $369M was used to procure 43 boats and 43 outboard motors for various purposes, 19 buses for hire and school transportation, eight pickups for village transport and occasional hire, 35 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) s, nine Lorries, and a bobcat.

“This investment has had positive impact on the villages that benefitted and wherever you are in [Regions] One, Seven, Eight or Nine, the investment in land and water is always critical, and so our government continues to ensure that travel, safe travel continues to be a priority,” Minister Sukhai told reporters.

The Minister said that she is pleased that the budget approvals included the allocation of funds to procure transportation noting that the investment plays a significant role in supporting the economic activities of the Amerindian communities.

