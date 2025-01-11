Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered

Kaieteur News- The body of 39-year-old Fu Jian Wei, an employee of China Railway Construction Corporation (International) was recovered from the Demerara River on Friday, the Ministry of Public Works disclosed.

Wei reportedly fell from the new Demerara River Bridge on Wednesday during rigging operations at Pier 34 (P34) on the Demerara River. The incident occurred at about 20:20h while he was reportedly offloading materials from a barge.

After falling overboard, the worker was quickly carried downstream by the swift current. An immediate search and rescue operation was initiated by the company’s emergency response team, with assistance from the Coast Guard and police units on night patrol in the area

According to the Ministry of Public Works, Wei’s body was recovered at 09:55h Friday by members of the Coast Guard unit of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

His body was subsequently handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for investigations, after which it was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home in Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

“Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Fu Jian Wei on behalf of the Ministry of Public Works and the Government of Guyana. Minister Edghill emphasized the government’s commitment to worker safety and has admonished the contractor to ensure that all safety measures are immediately implemented to guarantee the wellbeing of all workers for the remainder of the project,” the ministry’s statement said.

(Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered)