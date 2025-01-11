Latest update January 11th, 2025 4:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered

Jan 11, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur News- The body of 39-year-old Fu Jian Wei, an employee of China Railway Construction Corporation (International) was recovered from the Demerara River on Friday, the Ministry of Public Works disclosed.

Wei reportedly fell from the new Demerara River Bridge on Wednesday during rigging operations at Pier 34 (P34) on the Demerara River. The incident occurred at about 20:20h while he was reportedly offloading materials from a barge.

Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered

Fu Jian Wei

After falling overboard, the worker was quickly carried downstream by the swift current. An immediate search and rescue operation was initiated by the company’s emergency response team, with assistance from the Coast Guard and police units on night patrol in the area

According to the Ministry of Public Works, Wei’s body was recovered at 09:55h Friday by members of the Coast Guard unit of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

His body was subsequently handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for investigations, after which it was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home in Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The body of Fu Jian Wei when it was recovered by GDF coast guards  (Body of Chinese national)

“Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Fu Jian Wei on behalf of the Ministry of Public Works and the Government of Guyana. Minister Edghill emphasized the government’s commitment to worker safety and has admonished the contractor to ensure that all safety measures are immediately implemented to guarantee the wellbeing of all workers for the remainder of the project,” the ministry’s statement said.

(Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered

Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge...

Jan 11, 2025

Kaieteur News- The body of 39-year-old Fu Jian Wei, an employee of China Railway Construction Corporation (International) was recovered from the Demerara River on Friday, the Ministry of Public Works...
Read More
Athanaze posts 98 as Windies start positively in tour match against Pakistan Shaheens

Athanaze posts 98 as Windies start positively in...

Jan 11, 2025

Youngsters seize opportunity, rubbing shoulders with Golden Jags star Omar Glasgow

Youngsters seize opportunity, rubbing shoulders...

Jan 11, 2025

Anderson, Nedd, Lovell hit form as first Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match bowls 

Anderson, Nedd, Lovell hit form as first Harpy...

Jan 11, 2025

Alvin ‘Geronimo’ Braithwaite to be laid-to-rest January 13

Alvin ‘Geronimo’ Braithwaite to be...

Jan 11, 2025

CFU launches Next Generation Class of 2025 Referees training

CFU launches Next Generation Class of 2025...

Jan 11, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Dem signs need calibrating

    Dem Boys Seh… Kaieteur News- Dem boys bin pass one of dem fancy speed meter signs wah de guvament put up fuh tell drivers... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]