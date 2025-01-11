Athanaze posts 98 as Windies start positively in tour match against Pakistan Shaheens

SportsMax – West Indies XI made a solid start in their three-day tour match against Pakistan Shaheens, as they closed the opening day at 273-7 in Islamabad yesterday.

Led by a composed 98 from Alick Athanaze, the Caribbean side, who are fine-tuning preparations ahead of their two-match Test series beginning January 17, used just 74 overs to lay the foundation.

The West Indies had a measured start, as they got to 115-3 at lunch. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite led from the top with a well-paced 34 before he was the first wicket to fall at 47-1.

Keacy Carty (22) and Mikyle Louis (34) also chipped in but were unable to convert their starts. Kavem Hodge, who was 16 not out at that point, and Athanaze, on eight, steadied the innings to ensure no further loss of wickets heading into the interval.

The afternoon belonged to Athanaze, who guided the innings from there as he hit 13 boundaries on his way to a fluent 74 off 108 balls, which just about indicates his readiness for the Test series.

Hodge (17) and Justin Greaves (5) departed during the session, but Athanaze and Tevin Imlach (12 not out at tea) ensured the West Indies remained on course for a competitive total at 202-5 at tea.

Athanaze continued to dominate on the resumption but fell just two runs shy of his milestone in what was a bittersweet moment for the team. His 98 came off 148 deliveries and included 15 fours and a six.

Amir Jangoo (29 not out) and Joshua Da Silva (11 not out) held firm in the closing stages to see the West Indies to a decent total, which they will aim to increase on Saturday’s second day.

