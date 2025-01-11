Alvin ‘Geronimo’ Braithwaite to be laid-to-rest January 13

As the curtain falls on a remarkable chapter in Guyana's sporting history, the nation mourns the loss of an iconic figure, Alvin 'Geronimo' Braithwaite. The former British Guiana and Guyana footballer passed away on December 31, 2024, at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy etched in the annals of football.

The nickname ‘Geronimo’ became synonymous with resilience, excellence, and dedication. Revered as Guyana’s premier defender, Braithwaite had an illustrious football career, anchoring the backline for the esteemed Sandbach Parker Football Club as well as the British Guiana national team.

Known for his tactical brilliance and unyielding commitment, Braithwaite was a beacon of pride for his club, his country, and generations of players who followed in his footsteps.

Braithwaite first announced himself on the football stage in the early 1960s, debuting for British Guiana in a series against Trinidad and Tobago. Despite a shaky start during his debut series, it was evident that a star had been born. By the age of 21, Braithwaite had established himself as a standout defender for British Guiana, later Guyana, rallying through the 1960s and 1970s.

By 1970, his leadership qualities earned him the captaincy of the Guyana side, leading to honourable draws against a formidable Trinidad and Tobago team. Even after relinquishing the captaincy in 1971, his influence on the field remained profound.

Among his many achievements, one of Braithwaite’s proudest moments came in 1965 when he helped Sandbach Parker win the Hood League Championship trophy.

As history records, some 55 years ago, the young defender Alvin ‘Geronimo’ Braithwaite captained Guyana against arch-rival Trinidad and Tobago, alongside notable players such as Lennox Arthur, Michael Pear, and Clyde ‘Farmer’ Brown, among other big names of that era.

Saying Goodbye

Alvin Braithwaite is survived by his family, former teammates, friends, and countless admirers who remember him as a giant of the game and a gentleman off the field. Funeral arrangements include a night of reflection on Sunday, January 12, at the YMCA Hall on Brickdam, and a home-going service on Monday, January 13, at the Merriman Funeral Home at 12:00 noon.

As Guyana bids farewell to ‘Geronimo,’ his enduring legacy as a footballer, leader, and inspiration will continue to shine brightly. Rest in peace, Alvin ‘Geronimo’ Braithwaite. Your contributions to Guyana’s football history will never be forgotten.

