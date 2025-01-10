West Indies unveil powerful 17-man squad for O50s World Cup in Sri Lanka

– 6 fresh talents included in the lineup

Kaieteur Sports- The West Indies O50s team will gather in New York before departing for Colombo, Sri Lanka via Abu Dhabi on February 4th, 2025. They are expected to reach Colombo on the evening of February 5th, 2025, where they will be accommodated at the NH Collection Colombo Hotel.

The squad will kick off their preparations with a three-hour net practice session the following afternoon, followed by a practice match on February 7th, 2025.

The Captains & Managers meeting, along with the Opening Ceremony, is scheduled for February 8th, with the first round of matches commencing on Monday, February 9th. The West Indies will open their campaign against South Africa, the runners-up from the previous World Cup held in Cape Town, who are expected to field a formidable team in pursuit of the championship.

The West Indies, having finished ninth out of fourteen as the Bowl champions in that tournament, will be striving to enhance their performance this time around. West Indies is grouped together in Pool B with Australia, India, South Africa, Wales, Pakistan and Canada.

In preparation for the World Cup, the West Indies participated in two tournaments over the past two months—the Windies Masters Extravaganza in Barbados in November and the Americas Cup in Texas in December.

However, their preparations faced challenges due to the unavailability of several O50s players for these events, owing to work commitments and personal reasons.

This squad boasts a strong mix of experienced players, including three O60s veterans: skipper Zamin Amin, Deonarine Deyal top scorer in the 2024 O60s World Cup in India, and Mike Heeralall, who was the second-highest scorer in that tournament. Skipper Zamin Amin holds the unique distinction of being the only player to have represented West Indies or any other Masters team worldwide in 3 separate age group divisions- O40s, O50s & O60s. These seasoned players will provide essential stability to the batting lineup. Rajendra Sadeo, Basil Persaud, Anthony Sahadeo, Ishwar Maraj, Fareed Hoosein, Rajendra Dilraj, Vejai Seonarine, and Sudesh Dhaniram bring valuable experience from previous World Cups and multilateral series over the last four years.

The inclusion of new talents will inject youth and energy into the squad—Stephen Howell and Sudesh Persaud are both still 50 years old, while Julian Boyce and Surendra Seeraj are just 51, and Kamraj Sumair is 52. Terrance Romain is another newcomer who made a significant impact during the Barbados Masters Cricket Extravaganza.

The squad is well-structured, featuring only two seamers in the expected spin-friendly conditions, Basil Persaud and Stephen Howell, with Sudesh Dhaniram providing additional support. Leg spinners Fareed Hosein and Rajendra Dilraj will lead the spin department, complemented by off-spinners Sudesh Persaud, Vejai Seonarine, Deonarine Deyal, and Ishwar Maraj. The team also boasts three capable wicketkeepers: Anthony Sahadeo, Surendra Seeraj, and Terrance Romain.

Skipper Zamin Amin will be expected to deliver as the squad’s sole left-arm orthodox spinner. The batting order will rely on solid contributions from Terrance Romain, Sudesh Dhaniram, Deonarine Deyal, Mike Heeralall, Julian Boyce, Ishwar Maraj, Rajendra Sahadeo, Kamraj Sumair, and Sudesh Persaud, with solid backing from the all-rounders, including Hosein, Seonarine, Sahadeo, Basil Persaud, Howell, Romain, and Seeraj.

The full squad reads: Zamin Amin-Captain, Julian Boyce, Deonarine Deyal, Sudesh Dhaniram, Rajendra Dilraj, Harry Narain Heeralall, Fareed Hosein, Stephen Howell, Ishwar Maraj, Basil Persaud, Sudeesh Persaud, Terrance Romain, Rajendra Sadeo, Anthony Sahadeo, Surendra Seeraj, Vejai Seonarine, Kamraj Sumair.

