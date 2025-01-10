Guyana to play Suriname, Grenada in “Nations Cup” b/ball tournament

– GBF shortlists 23 players for trials

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) yesterday announced the participation of Guyana’s Senior Men’s Basketball Team in the highly anticipated “Nations Cup” tournament, set to take place from January 24 to 27 in Paramaribo, Suriname.

The team will face tough competition against regional rivals Suriname and Grenada in what promises to be a thrilling showcase of basketball talent in the Caribbean.

The GBF has shortlisted 23 players for the tournament, emphasizing a commitment to showcasing and developing local talent. The list includes standout performers from the ongoing One Guyana Premier Basketball League.

The players selected for trials are: Travis Belgrave (Eagles) Harold Adams (Royals), Dominic Vincente (Ravens), Zian Gray (Eagles), Nikkoloi Smith (Ravens), Yannick Tappin (Royals), Shelroy Thomas (Colts), Jushawn Bayley, Oquacey Shortt (Colts), Shane Webster (Colts), Orlan Glasgow (Royals), Jermaine Slater (Kobras), Kimol Grimmond (Untouchables), Domair Gladstone (Untouchables), Stanton Rose (Untouchables), Shamaar Huntley (Ravens), Denzil Ross (Eagles), Jamaal Gilkes (Untouchables), Brando Bento (Mambas), Emmanuel Atherly (Kobras), Nathan Saul (Pacesetters), Jaleel Duke (Pacesetters), and Elijah David (Kobras).

The team will be led by Head Coach Adrian Hooper, with Marlon Rodrigues serving as Assistant Coach and Warren Wilson as Team Manager.

The squad will undergo a rigorous two-day trial this weekend at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, where the final roster of 12 players will be determined.

Coach Hooper noted that the final selection process will be highly competitive, given the exceptional talent and performances of the shortlisted players in the One Guyana Premier Basketball League.

“Every player on this list has earned their spot based on merit. It’s going to be a challenge narrowing this group down to 12, but I’m confident that we’ll assemble a team capable of representing Guyana with pride and competitiveness,” Hooper stated.

According to GBF President Michael Singh, the Nations Cup marks the beginning of what promises to be a busy and exciting year for Guyana’s National Basketball Team.

The tournament in Suriname serves as a key step in the team’s preparation to defend their title at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship.

“This tour is the start of early preparations for our national team, and it provides an excellent opportunity to measure the standard of our local game,” Singh said.

“By focusing on our locally based players for this tournament, we aim to identify and develop talent here at home, giving them the exposure needed to compete at the international level. This approach will allow us to integrate overseas-based players into future engagements with a stronger foundation.”

Singh also highlighted the significance of the ongoing One Guyana Premier Basketball League as a developmental platform.

“Our players have been competing at a high level domestically, and this has provided the GBF with a robust pool of talent to work with. The Nations Cup will give us valuable insights into how our local players match up against regional competition,” he added.

The Nations Cup, the GBF said, will be a test of endurance, skill, and teamwork as Guyana’s Senior Men’s Team takes on Suriname and Grenada in back-to-back games.

The GBF is confident that this opportunity will not only strengthen Guyana’s presence in Caribbean basketball but also provide invaluable experience for the players and coaching staff as they gear up for a year of competitive engagements.

Meanwhile, Singh revealed that the GBF is also planning its own version of the Nations Cup in May this year, with three other CBC teams competing in Guyana.

