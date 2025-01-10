Guyana Football Federation announces opening of 2025/2026 mid-season transfer window

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is pleased to announce that the 2025/2026 Mid-Season Transfer Window officially opened on January 1, 2025, and will close at midnight on January 31, 2025.

The GFF has advised all clubs, regional associations, and Transfer Matching System (TMS) users to review FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players to ensure compliance with the relevant guidelines.

The Federation also reminded clubs and associations of the procedural requirements for domestic player transfers noting that it must include involvement from the player’s former club, the relevant regional associations, and the new club. Transfers involving Elite League clubs require direct consent from the GFF.

Furthermore, any disputes or delays during the process can be escalated to the relevant

regional association or the GFF for resolution.

The GFF remains committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient transfer process that

supports the continued development of football in Guyana.

Stakeholders requiring clarification or assistance have been encouraged to contact the

GFF Secretariat’s Competitions Department at (592) 227-8758 or via email at

[email protected].

