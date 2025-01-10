Latest update January 10th, 2025 5:00 AM
Jan 10, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is pleased to announce that the 2025/2026 Mid-Season Transfer Window officially opened on January 1, 2025, and will close at midnight on January 31, 2025.
The GFF has advised all clubs, regional associations, and Transfer Matching System (TMS) users to review FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players to ensure compliance with the relevant guidelines.
The Federation also reminded clubs and associations of the procedural requirements for domestic player transfers noting that it must include involvement from the player’s former club, the relevant regional associations, and the new club. Transfers involving Elite League clubs require direct consent from the GFF.
Furthermore, any disputes or delays during the process can be escalated to the relevant
regional association or the GFF for resolution.
The GFF remains committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient transfer process that
supports the continued development of football in Guyana.
Stakeholders requiring clarification or assistance have been encouraged to contact the
GFF Secretariat’s Competitions Department at (592) 227-8758 or via email at
(Guyana Football Federation announces opening of 2025/2026 mid-season transfer window)
Jan 10, 2025SportsMax – While arguing that news of a pending proposal to introduce a two-tier Test cricket system could merely be a rumour, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow pointed...
Jan 10, 2025
Jan 10, 2025
Jan 10, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
The unconscionable terms, The unconscionable terms Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA)... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]