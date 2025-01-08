Westside Golf Course Opens 2025 with $100K Hole-in-One Challenge

Kaieteur Sports- The new Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-hoop was buzzing with action over the weekend as fans and golfers came out to try their luck at winning $100,000 Cash and to also preview the service and amenities being offered.

Despite a pin distance of only 134 yards, the approach shot to the Island Green over water coupled with strong Atlantic breezes, proved to be too challenging for the golfers to conquer, with the closest to the pin prize going to Monnaf Arjune.

Lots of first-time players were able to get hands-on instruction from coaches and everyone was amazed at how quickly they were able to pick up the basic fundamentals and make great shots.

The Westside Golf Course’ over-water deck overlooking the lush Fairways, added to the setting which gave first time players the ideal environment for learning.

GGA president Aleem Hussain said he will be focusing heavily on the progress which golf has made at the academic level, coupled with a number of huge tournaments planned for 2025.

