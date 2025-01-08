Hardaiow, Mahabeer cop best batter and bowler prizes at Everest Masters annual awards ceremony

Kaieteur Sports- Sahadeo Hardaiow and Vick Mahabeer took the best batter and bowler prizes when the Everest Masters team held its annual awards ceremony recently at the club’s pavilion.

Everest Masters were involved in a number of competitions, friendly matches in and out of Georgetown and also toured Curacao for a three-match series, which they won, during the year 2024.

The team, with assistance from a number of businesses, rendered assistance to outlying communities with cricket equipment.

During the ceremony which was attended by Hon. speaker of the National Assembly and president of the club, Manzoor Nadir, sponsors and members of the team among others, Hardaiow copped the best batter prize for the second consecutive year. He scored a total of 501 runs, in the 2024 season, with a highest score of 101 and also made a 98.

Mahabeer also won the best bowler prize for the second consecutive year. He bagged 25 wickets, in the 2024 season and two 5-wicket hauls, with a best of 5 for 12.

Former West Indies opener Ryan Ramdass was rewarded for his outstanding performance during the year. He scored a total of 356 runs, and was the only player to register two centuries for the season with both being undefeated – his highest was 110 not out. He was also captain of one of the teams in Barbados for the WI master’s tournament in November 2024, leading his team to Championship honors.

Wicket-keeper Fazal Khan picked up a prize for his outstanding glovework.

Captain of the team, Rajesh Singh gave a review of the year and extended best wishes to all members and their families. He added that the team is looking forward to a successful 2025 season and extended gratitude to their sponsors.

President of the club Manzoor Nadir congratulated the master’s team for an outstanding year and stated that they have been working feverishly for the development of sport at the club. The club now has an indoor practice facility named after West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul and a newly refurbished squash court. Improvements were also made to the parking lot.

The team would like to thank Trophy Stall, Praim Boodhram, New Doctors Clinic, 3S Legacy, L. Mahabeer & Son Cambio, Dynamic Construction & Real Estate Inc., Ravin Radiator Works, James Welding & Fabrication Workshop, Rajace Auto Plus, Thompson Supplies, Selena Khan, Zaheer Mohamed, Moses Ramnarine, Members of Everest Masters Team, Ishwar Singh, Joe Jagmohan & International imports & Supplies, Ravi Ramcharitar, Imtiaz Sadik, Kenrick Persaud & V&J Supermarket, Veeru Singh, Basil Persaud, Fazal Khan, Bheemraj Ramkellawan, Ravin Balkaran & Ravin Radiator Works, Hafeez Ali & Rockaway Group of N.Y, Raja Pooran, Vick Mahabeer, Ryan Ramdass & Dynamic Construction & Real Estate Inc., Ramesh Sunich & Trophy Stall, Freddy Ameer, Keeran Nauth & KK Service Station, Ramjit Singh, Looknauth Persaud & Kings Jewelry World, Dinar Trading, Junior Ramprasad, Prakash Balgobin, Readymix Concrete Limited, GGMC, Samba Khemraj & New Doctors Clinic, Ray Persaud & Unitec Awning, Roland Fanfare & TFR Computers & Services, Rajesh Singh and the Everest Management & Staff.

The team is planning a trip to Costa Rica from the 20th to the 25th of February.

