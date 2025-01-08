FL Sport extends support to Polly’s Nursery School in North Ruimveldt

Kaieteur Sports- FL Sport has brought joy and educational advancement to Polly’s Nursery School, a small-scale Nursery that has been serving the North Ruimveldt area and environs for many decades. FL Sport achieved this by donating a television to the institution early Tuesday morning. This heartfelt gesture came in response to a request from the school and aligns with the organisation’s commitment to community engagement under the umbrella of the One Guyana T10 Tapeball tournament.

Head Mistress Velda Marks expressed profound gratitude to the FL Sport family, emphasizing the transformative impact of the donation. “This television will serve as a critical resource, enhancing the learning experience for all our students across various classes,” she said.

John Ramsingh of FL Sport highlighted the organisation’s dedication to fostering community connections through sports and education. “The One Guyana T10 Tapeball is our flagship event, bringing people together through the unifying power of cricket. We’re thrilled to extend our support to Polly’s Nursery School and help shape a brighter future for its students,” Ramsingh remarked.

Drawing inspiration from the school’s motto, “learning together while we work and play,” Ramsingh also touched on the successful partnership between FL Sport and local primary schools, which has led to thriving Tapeball tournaments. He envisioned a promising future where some of Polly’s students could balance academics and cricket, participating in the organization’s tournaments in a few years. “This is about securing the future,” he added.

As excitement builds for the next chapter of the One Guyana T10 Tapeball tournament, Ramsingh assured fans, that plans for 2025 are well underway. He promised an exhilarating lineup of events, continuing to unite communities through sports while giving back to those in need.

