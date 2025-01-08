Alarm in West Indies over radical two-division plan for Test cricket

The Telegraph – The England & Wales Cricket Board will meet with officials from the International Cricket Council at the end of January to discuss plans for a radical new two-tier system in Test cricket.

Richard Thompson, the chairman of the ECB, is understood to be planning a meeting with Jay Shah, the chair of the ICC, in Dubai while on his way to watch England’s white-ball tour of India.

Also present will be Mike Baird, chair of Cricket Australia, to discuss proposals for a change to the structure of Test cricket from 2027 which would involve the introduction of two divisions, or tiers, that would lead to the ‘big three’ nations playing each other more often. The proposals mean the Ashes would be played twice every three years.

The ECB was unaware of the development when the news broke overnight in a report in the Melbourne Age. It has an open mind and will await further details from the ICC.

If rubber-stamped the proposal would have England, India and Australia playing each other three times in a four-year cycle. Currently they play each other twice. It comes on the back of record attendances in Australia for the recent series against India.

Sir Clive Lloyd: ‘I am very disturbed about this’

However, the news has sparked major concern in the West Indies because their team are likely to be in tier two alongside Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

“I am very disturbed about this and I’m hoping that something is done, that it must be stopped now,” said Sir Clive Lloyd, the legendary former West Indies captain.

“I’m very disappointed. We have been in ICC for nearly 100 years. We are one of, if not the most successful Test team over the years. We worked hard for what we achieved. The effect it would have is we would not be able to produce the type of cricket that we have over the years because we will be playing in a second tier. You can only improve by playing against better opposition. You cannot be playing among yourselves in a lower league and get up there. A better system would be to give teams the same amount of money so they can get the tools to improve.

“We need a special dispensation because we are islands. We cannot sustain a system with the money we have at the moment. We were the cash cows for a lot of countries over the years. We are not asking for something we should not acquire. In the 1970s we helped England by playing county cricket. Their cricket got that lift. We are in the situation where we need help and we can’t get it. That is why I say we need a little special dispensation.”

Shah took over as chair of the ICC on December 1 from New Zealander Greg Barclay and is eager to make his mark on the game. In 2016 a similar proposal to split Test cricket was rejected with India leading the opposition. But the financial realities have changed and with Shah chair of the ICC and son of India’s home minister, he still holds huge sway over the Indian board’s direction of travel.

Two divisions of Test cricket will lead to increased pressure for overseas rights to be pooled – countries currently negotiate their own deals for Test cricket – which will help teams like the West Indies ensure playing Test cricket is financially viable.

There will also have to be pressure applied on England and Australia to accept promotion and relegation.

