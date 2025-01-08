Latest update January 8th, 2025 4:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

24% of complaints made to Labour Ministry in 2024 were against security companies – Min. Hamilton

Jan 08, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Twenty-four per cent of the complaints made to the Ministry of Labour in 2025 were made against private security companies, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton,  disclosed on Tuesday.

“The chief culprit at the moment is security companies… when they rob people in 2024 next year in 2025, they change their company name to another. A lot of the security companies the name they started with, I can tell you that is not the name they would have next five years or ten years from now,” the minister said.

24% of complaints made to Labour Ministry in 2024 were against security companies – Min. Hamilton

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Hamilton was at the providing an update on the ministry’s new mobile application ‘Labour advice’ at his ministry’s end-of-year press conference. The application which has been available on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store since May 2025 has proven key to the number of reports received by the ministry.

The minister disclosed that the complaints made via the application accounts for six per cent of the total complaints received since its implementation.

“This (the App) is indeed a … a success story …that is serving a purpose because… many persons are intimidated, to come and make a formal report to the Labour department, about their circumstances at their workplace,” Hamilton told reporters.

He said that throughout 2024, the Labour Ministry handled hundreds of cases, the majority of which have been resolved. The ministry recorded a 25 per cent decline in complaints, which was attributed to the increase of outreaches and seminars it has held over the years.

Meanwhile, the Ministry successfully recovered a total of $31,712,203 on behalf of workers in 2024 alone, adding to a remarkable total of over $200 million recovered over the past four years.

Hamilton told reporters that the achievements underscore the progress made in protecting workers’ rights and ensuring fair treatment across various industries.

(24% of complaints made to Labour Ministry in 2024 were against security companies – Min. Hamilton)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Alarm in West Indies over radical two-division plan for Test cricket

Alarm in West Indies over radical two-division plan for Test cricket

Jan 08, 2025

The Telegraph – The England & Wales Cricket Board will meet with officials from the International Cricket Council at the end of January to discuss plans for a radical new two-tier system in...
Read More
After 18 years hiatus, West Indies arrive in Pakistan for Test series

After 18 years hiatus, West Indies arrive in...

Jan 08, 2025

Uniting through Futsal

Uniting through Futsal

Jan 08, 2025

Westside Golf Course Opens 2025 with $100K Hole-in-One Challenge

Westside Golf Course Opens 2025 with $100K...

Jan 08, 2025

Hardaiow, Mahabeer cop best batter and bowler prizes at Everest Masters annual awards ceremony

Hardaiow, Mahabeer cop best batter and bowler...

Jan 08, 2025

FL Sport extends support to Polly’s Nursery School in North Ruimveldt

FL Sport extends support to Polly’s Nursery...

Jan 08, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]