24% of complaints made to Labour Ministry in 2024 were against security companies – Min. Hamilton

Kaieteur News- Twenty-four per cent of the complaints made to the Ministry of Labour in 2025 were made against private security companies, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, disclosed on Tuesday.

“The chief culprit at the moment is security companies… when they rob people in 2024 next year in 2025, they change their company name to another. A lot of the security companies the name they started with, I can tell you that is not the name they would have next five years or ten years from now,” the minister said.

Hamilton was at the providing an update on the ministry’s new mobile application ‘Labour advice’ at his ministry’s end-of-year press conference. The application which has been available on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store since May 2025 has proven key to the number of reports received by the ministry.

The minister disclosed that the complaints made via the application accounts for six per cent of the total complaints received since its implementation.

“This (the App) is indeed a … a success story …that is serving a purpose because… many persons are intimidated, to come and make a formal report to the Labour department, about their circumstances at their workplace,” Hamilton told reporters.

He said that throughout 2024, the Labour Ministry handled hundreds of cases, the majority of which have been resolved. The ministry recorded a 25 per cent decline in complaints, which was attributed to the increase of outreaches and seminars it has held over the years.

Meanwhile, the Ministry successfully recovered a total of $31,712,203 on behalf of workers in 2024 alone, adding to a remarkable total of over $200 million recovered over the past four years.

Hamilton told reporters that the achievements underscore the progress made in protecting workers’ rights and ensuring fair treatment across various industries.

