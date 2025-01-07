Time fuh call it a day

Kaieteur News- De year barely start, and some big, big men done packin’ up shop. Over in Trinidad, a man seh after 45 years in de political ring, he throwing in de towel. Forty-five years, you know! He decide it’s time to hang up de gloves, sit down, and sip on some punch ah crème.

But that ain’t all. Up in Canada, another man decide to resign before elections. Imagine that! He see de writing pon de wall and ain’t gon wait fuh people vote he out. Smart move!

But in Guyana, is like goat bite we politicians. Deh ain’t got no “retire” or “resign” in dem vocabulary. Once dem get a big wuk, is office fuh life. Some of dem clinging on like barnacles pon a ship, even when de ship sinkin’. Dem boys seh is a Guyanese tradition fuh politicians to age out in office—by de time some ah dem done, de chair lef wid an imprint ah dem backside.

And don’t talk bout when dem reach pension age. Instead ah packin’ up and giving somebody else a chance, dem boys does double down. De first thing dem does do is dye dem hair black-black so nobody ain’t notice de gray. Next thing you know, dem start jogging fuh de cameras, talking bout “age is just a number.”

De man in Trinidad seh he “serve long enough.” Imagine that—he realize 45 years was enough time fuh he. But in Guyana, some people still think they got more fuh offer, even after half a century ah confusion. Dem boys seh de only thing some ah dem offering is more long speeches, less action, and ah headache fuh de population.

And then yuh got de ones who seh dem “waiting fuh de right time to step down.” Dem boys seh de right time was last decade, but like dem clock nah wukking.

Maybe dem boys fuh Trinidad and Canada could send lil advice fuh we politicians. Tell dem: “Resignation nah mean yuh weak. It mean yuh wise enough to know when fuh walk away.” But Guyanese politicians does treat office like a family heirloom—pass it down to de next generation. Some ah dem even planning to leave it in dem will!

Dem boys seh Guyana need a new year resolution: Let some ah we leaders tek de hint from de man in Trinidad and de man in Canada. Call it a day, nah! De people need fresh ideas and fresh energy—not fresh excuses.

Talk half. Leff half

(Time fuh call it a day)