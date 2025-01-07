seven international contractors, shortlisted, Ministry of Public Works, construct, New Berbice River Bridge

Kaieteur News- Seven pre-qualified international contractors have been shortlisted to bid for the design and construction of the new Berbice River Bridge project, in Region Six, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said.

The minister was at the time speaking at his ministry’s end-of-year press conference held at the Pegasus Corporate Suites, Kingston, Georgetown.

Edghill was asked to provide an update on the project by reporters. In response, he said, “We have gone out for expression of interest (EOI) for the Berbice River Bridge, out of nine submissions seven are prequalified and they would be asked now to price and these are all international companies including Chinese (contractors).”

Last year, the ministry sought EOIs for the designing, building and financing of the new Berbice River Bridge. In October, nine contractors submitted bids. They were China Road & Bridge Corporation (China); Ashoka Buildcon Limited (India); China Railway Construction Caribbean Limited (China) in jointed venture with China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Company Limited (T&T); Shandong High-speed Road & Bridge Company Limited (China) in jointed venture with AJM Enterprise; China Railway First Group Company Limited (China) in jointed venture with China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Company Limited (China); Rockey & Son Construction (local); Kalpataru Projects International Limited (India); Vishwa Samudra Engineering Private Limited (India); and Aecon Global Services (Canada).

In January 2024, President Irfaan Ali announced that his government intended to construct a fixed high-span crossing bridge across the Berbice River.

“We are already understanding for the future needs of this region. That is why we are accelerating the plans for a fixed high-span crossing bridge across the Berbice River just like the one in the Demerara River,” President Ali said at a sod-turning event held for the US$161 million modern hospital in New Amsterdam. He had initially announced the construction of a new bridge in Berbice in October 2022.

The structure is expected to mirror the US$260 million new Demerara River Bridge.

The current $8 billion Berbice River Bridge, which was constructed between 2006 and 2008 received financial backing through loans and equity contributions from various entities, including the state-run National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and private investors.

