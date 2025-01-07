(National Indoor Recurve Archery tournament to shoot off from January 18 at Cyril Potter College Auditorium)

Latest update January 7th, 2025 3:06 AM

Kaieteur Sports-Archery Guyana (AG) is set to host a 2-day National Indoor Senior Recurve tournament on January 18 and 19 2025, at the Cyril Potter College Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus.

Getting the new year off to a huge start with back-to-back weekend tournaments, Archery Guyana is on a mission to ramp up their development as they continue growth across Guyana.

Archers will have their quivers full over the next few weeks in both the National Indoor Recurve and Barebow competitions. 

With the 2-day National Indoor Barebow Open tournament shooting off this weekend at the National Gymnasium, archers will have their fair share of action a few days later when the tournament shifts formats.

Much like the Barebow, the Recurve will see marksmen playing with a distance of 18M, aiming for the Vertical Triple Face targets; with a 60 arrow limit.

Categories will be open to both Males and Females with the competition set to fire off from 8:30h on both days, with a number of Guyana’s top Hawkeyes aiming to get their 2025 off to a strong start with the bow.

Additionally, pre-registration fees are $5,000 with more information regarding both competitions, available on Archery Guyana’s Facebook page.

