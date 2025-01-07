National Indoor Recurve Archery tournament to shoot off from January 18 at Cyril Potter College Auditorium

Kaieteur Sports-Archery Guyana (AG) is set to host a 2-day National Indoor Senior Recurve tournament on January 18 and 19 2025, at the Cyril Potter College Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus.

Getting the new year off to a huge start with back-to-back weekend tournaments, Archery Guyana is on a mission to ramp up their development as they continue growth across Guyana.

With the 2-day National Indoor Barebow Open tournament shooting off this weekend at the National Gymnasium, archers will have their fair share of action a few days later when the tournament shifts formats.

Much like the Barebow, the Recurve will see marksmen playing with a distance of 18M, aiming for the Vertical Triple Face targets; with a 60 arrow limit.

Categories will be open to both Males and Females with the competition set to fire off from 8:30h on both days, with a number of Guyana’s top Hawkeyes aiming to get their 2025 off to a strong start with the bow.

Additionally, pre-registration fees are $5,000 with more information regarding both competitions, available on Archery Guyana’s Facebook page.

