Harpy Eagles to bowl off practice games ahead of Regional Four-Day Title defence

-1st game between Savory XI/Chanderpaul XI set for Thursday

Kaieteur Sports– Defending CWI Regional Four-Day Champions, Guyana Harpy Eagles will bowl off their first of two practice games on Thursday January 9 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The first preparatory game will be played under lights, with action bowling off from 14:00h.

With the competition looming, the pair of essential warm-ups will serve as a launchpad for the Champs who will be looking to defend their title for yet another season.

Both teams feature a number of stars, most of which are automatic selections for the final squad. However, with competition always on a high, players will be keen on showing out ahead of final selection.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has also confirmed via release, that an invitation was sent to six promising players to participate in the series:

Senior left-arm spinner Antony Adams heads up the list which includes youngsters Ashraf Ali Budhoo, Yeudestir Persaud, Golcharran Chulai, Romeo Deonarine, and Bruce Vincent.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will commence their first assignment of the year and new season, versus the Barbados Pride at Providence, starting from January 29, 2025.

Squads

Savory’s XI

Matthew Nandu, Raymond Perez, Zeynul Ramsammy, Kemol Savory (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Akshaya Persaud, Richie Looknauth, Junior Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Nityanand Mathura, Thaddeus Lovell, Isai Thorne, Chris Harry, Demeter Cameron, and Joshua Persaud.

Tagenarine’s XI

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (Captain), Sachin Singh, Adrian Sukwah (Wicketkeeper), Kandhiya Ramkaran, Usherdeva Balgobin, Kevlon Anderson, Jonathan Van Lange, Veerasammy Permaul, Riyad Latiff, Joshua Jones, Nial Smith, Syrus Tyndall, Jonathan Rampersaud, and Rampersaud Ramnauth.

Match Schedule

Match 1

Dates: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Start Time: 14:00 (Day/Night encounter)

Match 2

Dates: Monday, January 15, 2025

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Start Time: 10:00

