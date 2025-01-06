(Motorcyclist dies after crash at Houston)

Latest update January 6th, 2025 4:00 AM

Dead: Brian Paul McKenzie (Motorcyclist dies after crash)

Kaieteur News: A 55-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot after he crashed into a “metal guard rail” on Sunday, along the public road at Houston, East Bank Demerara.

Police identified the man as Brian Paul McKenzie, a 55-year-old resident of Corriverton, Berbice, Region Six. McKenzie crashed around 14:25 hrs near Rahaman’s Turn.

Pixels Guyana Inc.’s traffic cams recorded the moment he crashed. The company uploaded the footage on its website and it went viral.

Police said in a press release that “preliminary investigation revealed that (based on a video view), the motorcyclist was proceeding west on the southern carriageway of Houston Public Road at a fast rate,” while adding that he was not wearing a helmet.

“As the motorcyclist approached Rahaman’s Turn, he proceeded to negotiate a left turn with the same speed and in the process of doing so, lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the metal guard rail in the centre of the road separating the eastern and western carriageways,” Police said.

The impact flung McKenzie into a lamp-post before he  landed on the road. He reportedly sustained injuries to his head and body.

An ambulance was called and the Emergency Medical Technicians on board pronounced him dead when they arrived at the scene.

