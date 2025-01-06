Government is equipping the nation for a healthier, cleaner Guyana

Dear Editor,

In stands to reason that as Guyana grows across various sectors, waste management will increasingly become something to keep track of. In this vein, I see that in bolstering garbage collection and waste disposal, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government is moving to establish some 13 landfill sites across the country this new year. Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, explained that this is part of the plans by Central Government to improve the country’s waste management programme.

What we as Guyanese need to keep in mind is that improper disposal of waste can lead to some serious to adverse health outcomes in water, soil and air contamination. Let me enumerate: Environmental contamination-Improper waste disposal can contaminate water, soil, and air, which can harm wildlife, ecosystems, and human health; Health hazards-Exposure to hazardous waste can cause acute or chronic health issues, including respiratory problems and cancer; Disease transmission-Poor waste management can lead to the transmission of diseases like cholera, malaria, and dengue; Flooding-Poor waste collection can block water drains, leading to flooding and standing water where diseases can thrive; Climate change-Decomposing waste releases greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere, contributing to climate change and extreme weather events; Fire hazards-Waste like rags, brushes, and rollers from roofing adhesives can accumulate and lead to fires; Economic impact-Improper waste management can negatively impact economic development, such as tourism.

So, what is happening is quite necessary, and it is good to know that the government is quite pro-active. Already handed out and in circulation via Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) across the country are some 179 brush cutters and a total of 130 tractors and trailers.

To this, the Minister added that government via the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, was able to acquire several pieces of equipment, including 17 new excavators, two new skid-steer loaders, a garbage truck for Region Nine, and 17 new beds, which were all distributed to the various local democratic organs. Making things even better and prepping the country to take care of its waste, Minister Parag was reported promising that 25 garbage compactor trucks are currently being sourced for NDCs, and will be gifted to densely populated areas for garbage collection.

Now let’s bear in mind that“… the rapid transformation of Guyana…” is quite obvious-construction of new schools, hospitals, health centres, police outposts, roads, bridges, as well as improvements in drainage, irrigation, and the power generation system.”

Globally, it is well-established that improper waste disposal has always been a major concern. The rapid growth of industries, improved technologies, and standard of living are major factors that give rise to waste generation. In fact, China, Mexico, and Brazil are among the countries with the problem of waste generation and the adverse impacts experienced in birth, death, and sickness in people. In Japan, the World Bank has projected an increase of approximately 1.3 billion to 2.2 billion tonnes of waste generated yearly by end of 2025, meaning that the waste collection service rate will go far below 50%, leaving the area polluted and the rest of the uncollected waste discarded improperly. My point? The investment from the country’s leaders is all about averting this unwanted phenomenon.

Then in terms of the health aspect, I alluded to before, what has unfolded so far and is unfolding now, is the holistic approach to Guyana’s rise. This is couched in “President Irfaan Ali’s vision of prosperity (for the nation, which) includes the creation of safe and healthy spaces where our (Guyana’s) fresh local produce and other goods can be sold.” What this translates to is that “… the government will maintain its outreach efforts to engage directly with the public, ensuring their input is considered before implementing policies or making decisions.”

Editor, I support fully Minister Parag, who is urging “… all Guyanese to come together, envisioning a future where Guyana becomes “the country that we want to see beyond 2030, when all of this physical transformation has taken place.” I am sure if citizens exercise compliance to the ‘rule of law,’ and good stewardship of machinery and equipment, the aesthetics of nation will be seen and felt.

Yours truly,

Hargesh B. Singh

