(GCF Calls Urgent Extraordinary General Meeting to Resolve Leadership Crisis)

Jan 06, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has announced an urgent extraordinary general meeting to address a critical leadership crisis that has left the organisation without a quorum at both the Council and Executive levels.
The absence of a quorum has significantly hindered the administration and advancement of cycling in Guyana, making immediate action necessary.
In a notice issued by General Secretary Mark St. Claire, the Federation emphasised that its constitution provides for such situations to be resolved through a general or extraordinary meeting.
This pivotal gathering aims to restore order and ensure the smooth functioning of the organization.
The extraordinary general meeting is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The time is yet to be announced.
All registered cycling clubs are urgently invited to participate in this meeting. The Federation underscores the importance of this event and calls on all stakeholders to prioritise their attendance to collectively address the challenges and chart a path forward for the development of cycling in Guyana.
The GCF appreciates the cooperation and commitment of the cycling community as it works to resolve this matter and advance the sport locally and internationally.
