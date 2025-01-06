Finding better qualified Guyana Cricket Board President Options

Kaieteur Sports- The failing current GCB and its cohorts are asking what part of the Wehby report will help change the fortunes of West Indies cricket on the field of play.

Guyana’s cricket public should be reminded of who Jamaican Don Wehby is before CWI asked him to lead its governance reform task force. Wehby is the long standing CEO of Grace Kennedy Limited one of the biggest conglomerates in the Caribbean. Under his leadership that company has been the flagship sponsor of the world famous Jamaican “Champs” track and field tournament, which has aided Jamaica’s modern athletics production line of Olympics and World championships success during the modern Usain Bolt & Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce era.

He also was a senator in the current Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ government.

The GCB “lightweights” can quit acting like they have the credentials in business and sporting success anywhere in life to critique a Caribbean “heavyweight” who lent his experience and expertise to help CWI.

On page 15 of the 36 page Wehby report, mentions the 1995 New Zealand cricket governance reform “Hood Report”

Since New Zealand implemented their governance in 2013 fully, it HAS translated to on field success. Their men have gotten to 3 World Cup finals (2015, 2019, 2021), won the inaugural world test championships 2021 & recently beat India 3-0 at home. Their women won the 2024 T20 World Cup; unprecedented success for a team without the financial resources of India, Australia & England.

Basic disclaimer to readers, I have no information whether any of these persons listed below have any interest in contesting or campaigning for the GCB presidency. However, given the GCBs continued nonsensical Wehby opposition, the Guyana cricket fraternity needs to start thinking, who else is out there.

Since Singh’s “selection” as GCB president in 2021 has strangely been no talk of another local election. What does the infamous cricket administration act say about timeline of GCB elections? The system must stop Singh or anyone trying to be another Sanasie.

Roger Harper: If Harper did not become chairman of West Indies selectors from 2019-2021 he was set to become the next Guyana cricket president as the face of the Sanasie era opposition for a decade. His credentials as the best person to lead GCB still remain.

Hilbert Foster: Everyone is aware that under his tenure as Berbice Cricket President, Berbice now produces the majority of Guyana players that represent the West Indies at all levels. It’s not hard to imagine him bringing the same BCB excellence to GCB.

Imran McSood: A diaspora name with no connection to modern Guyana cricket trivialities. Up until CG United started sponsoring West Indies domestic 50 overs competition, it was sponsored by St.Marteen company NAGICO, founded by Guyanese Imran McSood.

McSood has been a St.Marteen Cricket Association president & a CWI independent director.

Bish Panday: What a different world Guyana cricket could have been today if it was Bish Panday who won the last actually contested GCB election in 2009. Despite stepping away from the sport – he is still better than all the people that have led GCB since 2011.

Clive Lloyd: Who better than arguably Guyana’s greatest cricketer to be the face of GCB?

Lloyd is currently involved with CWI reform talks at CARICOM cricket subcommittee level under Trinidad Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley & is chairman of the Guyana Global Super League. So clearly there is some sports administration life left in the legendary “Super Cat” despite his age.

Alfred Mentore: A city mayor leading a sports organization has already happened in the Caribbean. In Trinidad, Raymond Tim-Kee served as Mayor of Port of Spain while being TTFA football president. Mentore already has experience being an executive in the Demerara & Guyana Cricket board before becoming Georgetown’s Mayor.

Monty Lynch: In 2016 Lynch left Guyana after a short stint as GCB Territorial Development Officer (TDO) after calling the GCB unprofessional. The fact that Lynch, the former Guyanese born England international who is a legend in Surrey county cared to come back and help Guyana cricket was noteworthy at the time. This makes him an intriguing option considering what advanced English system ideas he could bring to the GCB.

Colin Benjamin is a current CONCACAF Venue Press Officer & former West Indies communications officer from 2019-2023

(Finding better qualified Guyana Cricket Board President Options)