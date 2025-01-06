A Guyana without PPP/C and PNC – The chance Guyana deserves

Dear Editor,

Imagine a Guyana where governance is truly for the people, a country where integrity and transparency replace political manipulation and corruption. The PPP/C has had decades to prove their worth but has consistently fallen short. Let us examine what a Guyana without the PPP/C in government could look like by addressing some key points that highlight the change we desperately need:

1.Ending political vitriol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s weekly press conferences have become synonymous with hate-filled rhetoric and division. Instead, we need leaders who unite, inspire, and address real issues instead of creating distractions. Too much hate comes out of the VP’s mouth.

A truly humble President

A president should embody dignity and humility, not just perform it. Leadership is about respect for office, decorum, and the ability to listen. Imagine a leader who genuinely understands the importance of time and place in representing the nation. Guyana doesn’t deserve a leader who goes out there, holler up on citizens to look good and who spends his time watching cricket matches.

Less corruption in contracts

Under PPP/C governance, contracts have often been awarded without transparency, leading to inflated costs and substandard work. The CJIA expansion project, Belle Vue Pump and road contracts are glaring examples. We need an administration that prioritizes accountability and value for taxpayers’ money. Under PPP/ C rule from 2020-2025, only friends and family gained and those from a certain religious organization.

A politically neutral police force

The Guyana Police Force must operate independently. Political interference under the PPP/C has undermined trust in law enforcement, with corruption and favouritism rampant at all levels. The current appointment of the Commissioner is an insult.

A non-partisan GECOM

GECOM must serve as an impartial body that ensures free and fair elections. The PPP/C’s interference in the electoral process has eroded public confidence. We need reforms that guarantee independence and fairness. A secretariat staffed by all PPP/C only backed candidates in top positions cannot mean well for democracy. Worst, a secretariat Commission and Secretariat that takes instructions from Freedom House do not mean well for democracy and elections integrity.

A balanced House Speaker

A Parliament led by a balanced Speaker would promote constructive debate and represent all voices, ensuring governance is inclusive rather than partisan.

Humble regional executives

Regional officials under the PPP/C often display arrogance and disregard for the needs of ordinary citizens. We need leaders who are approachable, empathetic, and solutions-oriented.

Better use of oil money

Guyana’s newfound oil wealth has been squandered on poorly planned projects and lavish spending. Proper management could transform healthcare, education, and infrastructure, benefiting every Guyanese. This has been a failure in the last 5 years.

Improved educational investments

The breakfast programme under the PPP/C has been criticized for its poor quality. Investing in nutritious meals and modernizing schools would create an environment conducive to learning. Similarly, the delays in school constructions and poor handling of the teachers strike actions.

Well-planned Roads

The PPP/C’s obsession with concrete roads has ignored proper planning and quality control, leading to rapid deterioration. Infrastructure must prioritize durability and efficiency. Nowhere in the world, you have highways which are sinking as ours.

Freedom of expression

Criticism of the government often results in harassment or victimization. Imagine a Guyana where citizens can freely voice concerns without fear of retaliation. The media will be treated better and less control. Imagine an NCN free of government control.

Ending victimization

The PPP/C’s culture of targeting critics stifles democracy. We need a government that respects dissent and encourages diverse perspectives. Sadly the VP, constant urging his supporters to go after government critics does not help.

Less talk, more action

PPP/C governance has often been characterized by empty promises. Citizens deserve leadership that delivers results rather than repetitive rhetoric. Flamboyant approach and big announcements and then confusion.

Functional constitutional commissions

Constitutional commissions remain non-functional or politicized. Independent and active commissions are essential for accountability and democracy.

A dignified welfare system

Cash grants under the PPP/C are distributed inefficiently, creating long lines and public frustration. A streamlined system would restore dignity and efficiency to welfare programs.

Better-paying jobs

Despite economic growth, many Guyanese still struggle with low wages. A government prioritizing fair wages and job creation could improve living standards across the country.

World-class infrastructure

Our international airport remains a source of embarrassment despite expensive upgrades. Competent planning and execution could turn it into a hub for regional connectivity.

Ending lavish spending:

Lavish parties hosted by the First Lady and extravagant receptions by the President drain resources that could be better used for development. Responsible spending should be the norm.

Savings from sensible leadership:

Scaling back unnecessary expenditures could redirect funds to pressing national priorities such as healthcare and education.

Advocacy for fair oil contracts

The PPP/C’s handling of oil contracts has been widely criticized for favouring foreign companies at the expense of Guyana. A renegotiation that benefits citizens must be prioritized.

Guyana deserves better. The PPP/C has had its chance and failed to rise to the occasion. It is time for new leadership—one that prioritizes integrity, fairness, and the well-being of every Guyanese citizen. The choice is ours to make.

Sincerely,

B. Singh

