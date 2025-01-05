Kellman’s 3-goal brilliance inspires Sparta Boss’ title victory

…GT Kanaimas stun Lady Royals 2-1 to lift inaugural K&S Futsal title

kaieteur Sports- Exactly one month after the kickoff of the Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Knockout Futsal Championship, Sparta Boss and GT Kanaimas emerged triumphant, claiming the inaugural titles in front of a packed Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Friday evening. These two powerhouse teams completed unbeaten campaigns to secure their crowns in the male and female divisions, respectively.

First up in the women’s final, GT Kanaimas edged out Lady Royals 2-1 in a thrilling encounter. The match, which was tied 1-1 at the end of regular time, was decided by Glendgy Lewis, the tournament’s leading scorer. Lewis delivered the decisive blow with a thunderous strike in the fifth minute of added time, sealing the championship for her team.

Earlier in the match, team mate Glendy Lewis had opened the scoring in the third minute for The Kanaimas, only for Amanda McKenzie of Lady Royals to equalize in the 27th minute. Despite relentless attempts from both sides, it was Glendgy who rose to the occasion, denying the Royals a chance at a penalty shootout. Lady Royals were unable to mount a comeback before the final whistle, cementing GT Kanaimas’ well-deserved title victory.

The men’s final was an electrifying showdown between Sparta Boss and Bent Street, with Sparta Boss dominating 8-4 in a high-scoring affair. Curtez Kellman set the tone early for Sparta Boss, netting a hat trick with goals in the 3rd, 7th, and 19th minutes. Despite Jamanine Beckles pulling one back for Bent Street in the 9th minute, Sparta Boss maintained a 3-1 lead at halftime. Bent Street’s determination shone through in the second half, as Beckles added another goal in the 25th minute and Captain Adrian Aaron equalized in the 29th minute.

With the score tied at 3-3, Sparta Boss’ Kelsey Benjamin reignited their momentum, followed by a stunning 37th-minute goal from captain Jermain Junior. Omari Glasgow, the country’s all-time leading scorer, added his name to the scoresheet in the 38th minute, further solidifying Sparta Boss’ lead. While Aaron struck again in the 39th minute for Bent Street, late goals from Darron Nile and Glasgow duo in the final minute sealed the championship for Sparta Boss.

Meanwhile, in the third-place playoffs, Road Warriors overwhelmed Back Circle ‘A’ with an 18-6 victory, while Tucville Terrace edged Lioness 2-0 on penalties following a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

The tournament concluded with a grand presentation ceremony attended by hundreds of fans. Sparta Boss took home the $2 million cash prize and the inaugural championship trophy. Bevney Mark of Back Circle Futsal team won the Most Goals award, earning a brand-new Honda motorcycle sponsored by the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain. Sparta Boss captain Jermain Junior was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the men’s division and also received a Honda motorcycle. In the women’s division, champions GT Kanaimas secured a $200,000 first-place prize, with Glendy Lewis earning MVP honours.

Supported by the Government of Guyana and expertly organised by the Kashif and Shanghai Organization, the championship was made possible through additional sponsorship from entities such as Bakewell, ANSA McAl, Maggie’s Snackette, Forrester Concrete, Jai Signs and Designs, HJTV, Star Party Rental, Superbet, Dinar’s Trading, Trophy Stall, Tiger Rental, Colours Boutique, SQ Apparel, Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain, and the Ministry of Sports.

