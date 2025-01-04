Latest update January 4th, 2025 5:30 AM

Security guard remanded for attempted murder

Jan 04, 2025 News

Kaieteur news- A 34-year-old security guard was, on Friday, remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for attempted murder.

David Pierre Junior of lot 81614, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, is accused of wounding Anand Ramkissoon on December 30, 2024, at Alexander Street, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, while being in company of another.

Caption: David Pierre Junior

Junior appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge to him. He was not required to enter a plea.

The prosecution objected to bail while emphasizing the seriousness of the offence and the severe penalty attached to it. Further, the prosecution informed the court that the victim is in a critical condition.

The court was also told that the police received video footage showing Junior allegedly committing the act, and stated that during an interview Junior admitted to chopping Ramkissoon.

However, Junior countered the prosecution’s claims, asserting that the Police did not possess the full video footage, which, according to him, would exonerate him.

“They don’t have the starting of the video footage, Madam,” Junior told Magistrate McGusty. He also claimed that he had been chopped multiple times during the incident, suggesting he was acting in self-defence.

After hearing both sides, Magistrate McGusty advised Junior to retrieve the complete video footage for use in his defence. Consequently, Junior was remanded to prison, and his case is scheduled for January 24, 2025.

