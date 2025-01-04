Govt. seeking supervision service for New West Demerara Hospital project

Kaieteur News- With plans underway to construct a new West Demerara Hospital in Region Three, the Ministry of Health is currently seeking a supervisory firm to oversee the construction of the new facility.

According to an invitation for bids (IFB) published in Friday’s edition of the Kaieteur News, the Ministry is seeking bids for ‘Professional Engineering Consultancy Services for the Supervision of the Construction of The New West Demerara Hospital’.

The Ministry shared that bidding for this project will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003. Bids are expected to be opened on January 14, 2025 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

This publication understands that part of the scope of works for supervision services is to ensure that the contractor(s) fulfil (s) its contractual obligation.

Kaieteur News reported that the plan to build the new hospital follows President Irfaan Ali’s announcement in September last year that a new West Demerara Hospital will be constructed since the current structure has outgrown its time. The President, at that time, noted that the current hospital has seen significant improvements over the years.

Further, the hospital has been undergoing several upgrades including the construction of a new mortuary and the acquisition of equipment for laparoscopic surgeries. However, despite the improvements over the years, President Ali said that the hospital can no longer meet the demands of the growing regional economy.

“Now with this growth, we know that the West Demerara Hospital has now outgrown its time. It has outgrown what it was built for. It does not meet the modern, efficient, reliable needs of the citizens of Region Three,” the President stated.

Following the President’s announcement, the Ministry of Health has since issued a tender seeking a contractor to undertake the project.

This publication reported that two construction firm out of China are vying for the project. According to information released on the NPTAB website, the firms are CAMCE – Sinopharmintl that bid US$99,728,520.33 and Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc., that bid GY$11,241,510,000 to construct the hospital.

It was reported in the media, that Sinopharmintl- CAMCE and Shandong are no strangers to Guyana’s construction industry. Sinopharmintl and CAMCE are currently the contractors undertaking the construction of the six regional hospitals across the country, while Shandong High-Speed is the company that rebuilt the St. Rose’s High School in Georgetown.

This publication understands that the construction of the new hospital is part of the government’s plan to provide world-class healthcare service across the country.

