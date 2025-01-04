GBBFF boss reflects on milestones and leadership transition

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s bodybuilding scene has reached unprecedented heights, with outgoing President of the Guyana Body Building and Fitness Federation (GBBFF), Keavon Bess, hailing 2024 as the sport’s most successful year to date.

Reflecting on a year that saw the nation crowned overall champions at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Championships, Bess pointed to these accomplishments as defining moments in Guyana’s bodybuilding history.

“2024 is arguably the best year ever for bodybuilding in Guyana,” Bess remarked. “I’m trying to remain modest, but the achievements speak for themselves. This year, we secured two pro-cards at the Roger Boyce Classic in Barbados in May, among several other notable achievements.”

Highlighting the triumphs, Bess emphasised the significance of hosting CAC 2024 in Guyana. The competition brought together athletes from 20 countries over six days, alongside representatives from the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) and the CAC executive body. For the first time in history, Guyana clinched the coveted champion status, a landmark achievement for a country that has been competing at the event for over 50 years without securing the overall title.

In another appreciative comment, Bess credited key partnerships for this success, singling out the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport; the Guyana Olympic Association; Fitness Express; Camille’s Academy; and Twins Manufacturing for their invaluable support. “Their contributions were pivotal to the growth and accomplishments of bodybuilding this year,” he noted.

The achievements of our athletes at CAC and other international competitions have elevated the sport’s profile and inspired aspiring bodybuilders nationwide. Pro-cards, a gateway to competing at the professional level were awarded to Emmerson Campbell at CAC 2024 and to Nicholas Albert and Hanna Rampersaud earlier in the year. Rosanna Fung’s 2022 victory also stood as a testament to Guyana’s rising talent.

“The success of our athletes shows local amateurs that it’s possible to compete internationally and achieve professional status,” Bess said. “If Emmerson Campbell, Nicholas Albert, Hanna Rampersaud, and Rosanna Fung can do it, others can too.”

Having extended his term to oversee the hosting of CAC 2024, Bess is now stepping aside as president, signaling a transition in the federation’s leadership.

“It’s time for new blood and fresh perspectives to build on the foundation we’ve established,” he explained. “I’ll remain available to support the next generation of leaders, but it’s essential to pass the baton to those with the energy and vision to take the sport forward.”

Elections for a new executive body are slated for early 2025, as the current leadership team prepares to make way for incoming representatives. Bess expressed confidence in the federation’s future, underscoring the importance of sustained growth and development in the sport.

