Tonight: Sparta Boss goes up against Bent Street ‘A’ for K&S National Futsal title

Lady Royals and Kanaimas to clash for Female championship

Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Futsal Championship, which kicked off at the National Gymnasium with 64 male teams in contention for the top prize of 2 million dollars, is now down to its final stage, where we set aside the winners from the losers. There could only be one champion tonight. After weeks of pulsating action, it all boils down to the final two, tonight is the night when the champion will be crowned following two riveting semifinals on New Year’s Night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Bent Street ‘A’ has now earned the title, ‘giant slayer’ following their epic 8-6 cutting down of the much-feared Road Warriors in the final semi which was concluded after 01:00hrs on Thursday morning.

Their opponent in the championship match, Sparta Boss, the undisputed kings of futsal in Guyana survived an epic battle against another top futsal unit, Back Circle ‘A’ to emerge winners by the slimmest of margins, 3-2. Sparta’s Captain Jermine Junor did the job for his side; scoring all three goals of the contest.

Witnessed by a capacity crowd at the newly refurbished CASH, the female finalists were also decided following the second leg of the home and away format amongst the four teams.

Lady Kanaimas, who trounced The Lioness 11-0 in the first encounter, banged in another 7 unanswered goals to win on aggregate, 18-0 setting up a date with Lady Royals which defeated a young Tucville Terrace lineup, 5-0 in the second leg to advance 12-0 on aggregate.

For Kanaimas, Glendy Lewis led with a helmet-trick (3rd, 3rd, 14th, 17th) with a brace from Sandra Johnson (15th, 16th) and the other from Glengy Lewis in the 9th minute. Overall, Glengy has 8 goals following closely behind is Johnson with 7 goals, the two are the front runners for the MVP prize, a Honda motorcycle compliments of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain.

Lady Royals on the other hand, were led to their win on account of goals from Tiandi Smith 92nd), Amanda McKenzie (4th), Horiacia Adams (14th), Shontell Greene (19th) and Fiona Gibbs’ own goal in the 24th minute. This final is a potential mouthwatering showdown which fans are already looking forward to.

The first-place prize is $200,000 with second, third and fourth attracting $100,000, $60,000 and $40,000.

Meanwhile, the match of the night was between the Bent Street Ballers and the mighty Road Warriors. It commenced with the Warriors having the edge based on the brand of play they brought to the championship, free flowing and strategic.

Bent Street for sure did their homework and came out firing toe-to-toe with the Warriors. The fact that the 20 minutes per half stop time method employed, meant that only the fittest would have survived, and Bent Street proved the fittest and more determined of the two gladiators.

Two goals each from Daniel Wilson (2nd, 20th), Jamanine Beckles (36th, 40th), and Daniel Ross (29th, 40th) carved out the biggest win of Bent Street ‘A’ playing career thus far. Colin Nelson (22nd) and Captain Adrian Aaron (28th) added their name to this historic triumph.

For Road Warriors Captain Matheus DeSouza led with three goals (10th, 32nd, 36th) and one each from Dionathas Pereira (3rd), Hildemir Filho (32nd) and Wendrecky DeSouza (37th) accounted for their six goals.

Exhaustion towards the end of the match was the story for Warriors’ captain Matheus which saw Bent Street capitalising on after he left the court for treatment with the score locked at 6-6. His absence opened the door for back-to-back goals from Ross and Beckles which sealed the fate of the Warriors and booked Bent Street’s ticket to the championship match.

Sparta Boss, after taking the lead in the 9th minute through their Captain and chief strategist, Junor, found themselves trailing by a goal at the halfway stage, thanks to goals from Back Circle ‘A’s Darren Benjamin (15th) and the competition’s leading goal scorer Bevney Marks (18th).

A huge loss for Back Circle came when Marks, with 23 goals received his second yellow card which meant he had to leave the game at a crucial point. Despite, his side continued to fight but could not hold back the forward thrust of the star-studded Sparta unit.

Junor leveled the score in the 23rd minute for Sparta and just when it seemed like the game was headed for extra time, Junior pulled another goal out of the bag with two minutes to the final whistle to lead his side into the final.

Tonight’s final will be a captivating showdown between two red-hot teams that going all out to pocket the 2-million dollars winnings. The loser will also smile as they’ll collect one million. Third place winner receives $500,000 with $200,000 for fourth.

The MVP, highest goal scorer and best goalkeeper will all ride away with a Honda motorcycle sponsored by the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain.

