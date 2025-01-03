Latest update January 3rd, 2025 3:13 AM

Illegal gun and ammo found at Riverview after suspect evades police.

Jan 03, 2025

 Kaieteur News- During an attempt to arrest a man at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, early Thursday morning, police found an illegal firearm and ammunition that were dropped by the suspect as police chased him.

According to a statement, police said that they had received information around 2:30 hrs. and proceeded to the Ruimveldt Riverview area, where they spotted a male suspect dressed in a black jersey and black long pants.

The firearm and ammunition found by Police Thursday morning (Illegal gun and ammo)

Upon seeing the police, the suspect ran away.

“As the ranks approached him, he began running west into Ruimveldt Riverview. The ranks chased him, during which he dropped a black plastic bag, which the ranks retrieved,” police reported.

Upon inspecting the bag, officers found a black and silver handgun without a serial number, along with three suspected 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Despite efforts to locate the suspect, he was not found. Several individuals in the area were questioned, but no useful information was obtained.

The firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed, and lodged at the Ruimveldt Police Station. They will be submitted to the Ballistics Section for processing.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

