Latest update January 3rd, 2025 3:13 AM
Jan 03, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- During an attempt to arrest a man at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, early Thursday morning, police found an illegal firearm and ammunition that were dropped by the suspect as police chased him.
According to a statement, police said that they had received information around 2:30 hrs. and proceeded to the Ruimveldt Riverview area, where they spotted a male suspect dressed in a black jersey and black long pants.
Upon seeing the police, the suspect ran away.
“As the ranks approached him, he began running west into Ruimveldt Riverview. The ranks chased him, during which he dropped a black plastic bag, which the ranks retrieved,” police reported.
Upon inspecting the bag, officers found a black and silver handgun without a serial number, along with three suspected 9mm rounds of ammunition.
Despite efforts to locate the suspect, he was not found. Several individuals in the area were questioned, but no useful information was obtained.
The firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed, and lodged at the Ruimveldt Police Station. They will be submitted to the Ballistics Section for processing.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
(Illegal gun and ammo found at Riverview after suspect evades police.)
Jan 03, 2025Lady Royals and Kanaimas to clash for Female championship Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Futsal Championship, which kicked off at the National Gymnasium with...
Jan 03, 2025
Jan 03, 2025
Jan 03, 2025
Jan 03, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The sugar industry has been for centuries Guyana’s agricultural backbone. Yet, its struggles... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]