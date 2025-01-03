Businessman arrested for fatally shooting cane harvester

Kaieteur News- A 65-year-old businessman from Berbice is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old cane harvester at a bar in Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, on New Year’s Day.

The deceased, identified as Yognand Chaitram of Lot 19, Alness Village, Corentyne, was shot around 10:00 hrs. at a bar operated by businessman Moonie Ramnarine of Lot CZ 14, Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder. Ramnarine, a licensed firearm holder of a .32 pistol (serial number FOC5287), reportedly confessed to the shooting.

According to police reports, the altercation began when an argument occurred among several patrons at Ramnarine’s beer garden. The businessman told police that the dispute escalated when Chaitram and others started breaking bottles and threatening each other.

“The businessman said he attempted to close his gate when Chaitram and another man threw him to the ground, injuring his elbow,” police stated.

While on the ground and allegedly being threatened with bottles, Ramnarine said he discharged two rounds from his firearm, striking Chaitram, who collapsed outside the bar. Ramnarine then secured his business, reported the incident to the police, and surrendered his firearm and license.

Upon police arrival, they recovered two .32 caliber shells—one inside the shop and one outside near the gate. Chaitram was taken to the Mibicuri Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body, found clad in a green jersey and brown 3/4 trousers, was examined by authorities.

Ramnarine is currently in police custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. His firearm and license have been lodged with the police.

Meanwhile, Chaitram’s family has disputed Ramnarine’s version of events. Chaitram’s sister, Manisha Chaitram, told the News Desk that she received a call about her brother being shot.

“After I get the call say my big brother get shoot at the black brush, so me come. When I went deh now, my lil brother now coming, so I ask he what really happen. My lil brother tell me say that how mi big brother get shoot,” she recalled.

Manisha explained that Yognand and another sibling Devendra Chaitram were on their way to work but had stopped by the bar to exchange money.

“He say they went go work and when they bin go wok, my lil buddy say they went to the shop to change up them money, and my lil buddy said that how the shop man come out after couple man went in the shop when my lil buddy come out now, he see shop man fire gun shot in the shop,” she said.

Manisha said that based on what she was told, Devendra told Yognand to leave the bar after the businessman ordered everyone to vacate.

“My lil buddy tell mi big buddy let then go after the man say come out he shop, couple else man deh in shop and drink. After he fire the shot, mi big buddy bin a talk with some people, he (businessman) come now and hold the boy now and shoot the boy and when he shoot the boy, my big buddy nah tell him he get shoot, when they walk out pon the road now then my big buddy get unconscious and he fall,” she told News Desk.

She also recounted how her younger brother reacted when Ramnarine allegedly attempted to shoot him next.

“My lil buddy nah know wah fuh do because all over he deh running and bring thing fuh carry my big buddy to the hospital. After he shoot mi big buddy now, he guh fuh shoot mi lil buddy now, mi lil buddy halla and say no don’t shoot me, you done shoot my big buddy already nah shoot me so when mi lil buddy say that, mi lil buddy run way,” Manisha said.

Chaitram’s family expressed their grief following his death. His sister, Ravina Chetram, posted a tribute on Facebook, saying, “This is unbelievable news very, very painful boy my brother my friend why now I find it so difficult to say RIP brother. You once told me that every day in life must be celebrated because it’s a step closer to your resting. Go well king, will always remember you. Boy.”

Chaitram was described by his wife of 10 years, Roshini Malchand, as a devoted family man who always took care of her and their three children, aged seven, three, and four. Speaking to Kaieteur News, Malchand recalled the final conversation she had with her husband before his death.

“Mi dey home and I called Boye (Chaitram), I ring the phone and he answer, I say Boye where yuh deh, he say he deh Black Bush Polder fuh change this money and I come just now, I say arite nah drink, today is Wednesday and you pickney waiting for you and he said bye babe I love you and he cut off,” she recalled.

Roshini explained that she immediately left to join him in Black Bush, but received a call along the way informing her that he had been shot.

“I catch car fuh go Black Bush and when I go somebody call me saying somebody shoot, he and he deh lie down, when I go I try call pon him he aint answer, he skin soak from head to toe I aint see no blood,” she recalled, her voice trembling with emotion.

The devastated woman said that, “he does work every day trying for one land and he gone, he leff me and he ain’t come back, I don’t know what to tell my kids”

