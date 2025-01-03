BCB player transfer window opens for 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has opened their player transfer window for the new year and upcoming season of cricket across the Ancient County.

Ahead of the new year and season of cricket across Berbice, the BCB has officially opened their player transfer window. Players seeking to leave a club to join another club, can take full opportunity to do so over the next few weeks, according to a statement from the BCB.

Transfer requirements feature a letter/application which should be sent to the BCB in writing by the player/s, stating their reasons which should be accompanied by a Release and Acceptance letter.

Applicants who fail to reach the requirements will not have their applications accepted, with all documents set to be delivered one week before the transfer window closes.

BCB also urged all clubs to send their respective list of registered players for 2025, immediately after the closure of the transfer window, February 28.