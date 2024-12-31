(Milerock stop Winners Connection 9-3 behind Drakes 5 goal spree, Botafago humble Capital Fc 8-3)

Latest update December 31st, 2024 3:30 AM

UDFA Banks DIH/ Jai Signs/ Ministry Of Culture, Youth and Sport Christmas Futsal Semifinals

Kaieteur Sports- Playing their best game yet, the defending champions Milerock FC for the second straight year disposed of the challenge of Haynes and Lewis’ Winners Connection 9-3 after Colwyn Drakes blasted in five goals in the first semifinal and Botafago were in a no-nonsense mood by dispatching Capital FC 8-3 in the second matchup to set the stage for the grand slam of the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) Banks DIH / Jai Signs/ Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports Christmas futsal tournament being played at the Retrieve Hard Court in the mining town of Linden.

Milerock goal scorers from left Colwyn Drakes, Michael Jeffers, Jona Simon and Kamar McLaren.  

Milerock shrugged off their poor run in a most stunning performance to date and ended the hopes Winners Connection harboured of displacing them this year after losing a similar game one year ago. Colwyn Drakes once again came to the fore as he slammed in five goals to launch the offence of Milerock who then eased their effort after a 3-0 cushion as Anthony Layne and Akeem Caesar cut the lead at lemon time 3-2.

Botafago scorers from left Jamal Bentick, Ronel Depution, Amani Buntin and Jermaine Maison Minus.

Milerock would increase the score-line through Joba Simon and Drakes in a search for more made it 5-2, getting his fourth goal.
The reigning champions did not ease their grip and Michael Jeffers made it 6-2 even as Winners Connection were able to cut it through Ronic Vloze 6-3.
However, Drakes showed no mercy banging in his fifth goal which was followed by a brace from teammate Kamar McLaren as the Milerock flexed their way to a commanding 9-3 demolition of Winners Connection.

The result played out to last year’s script where Milerock ended the hopes of Winners Connection but Botafago would not allow a similar pattern to be witnessed on the night of a similar semifinal clash against Capital FC, one year ago.
This time the experienced Botafago would inflict a lopsided 8-3 victory over Capital FC as doubles came from the boots of Donovan Francis, Amaniki Buntin and Jamal Bentick with Jermaine Maison and Ronel Depution added single strikes to that 8-3 win. For the losers Devonte Tappin, Duquan Wilson and Isaiah Adams found the back of the net.
The Botafago lineup proved too strong for their opponents as three players scored twice in Donovan Francis, Amaniki Buntin and Jamal Bentick pressured their younger rivals following a 5-1 half time lead. Jermaine Maison and Ronel Depution were the scorers in the first period of play along with Francis and Buntin and Bentick.

The YMCA U20 unit recorded a 3-2 victory over Amelia’s Ward U20 in game one of the two supporting games on the night of these semifinals.
In the second game, a female clash, the game was decided from the penalty spot after the scores were untouched at the end of regulation play. In the end Purple Stone won 3-1 over White Stone.
This tournament has Banks DIH, Jai Signs and Auto Spares, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport as its major sponsors with the other sponsors being Jermaine and Son Supermarkets, S. Jagmohan Construction, Majors Rentals, New Era Entertainment, Orin’s Supreme Construction and D. Sookram and Daughters General Construction, Benny King Welding and Fabricating, Kelmon Enterprise, Semple and Sons General Store and Clive Chapman Associates.
Tomorrow night, New Year’s, Botafago and Milerock will square off for the winners $1M first prize and trophy in this $3M packaged tournament.
The third place game between Capital FC and Winners Connection will precede that on a night when there will be two other supporting matches starting at 7.00pm at the Retrieve Hard Court.

