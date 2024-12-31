Keevin Allicock – the next torchbearer for Guyanese professional boxing

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- In the rich tapestry of Guyanese sports, few names shine as brightly as Keevin Allicock. A prodigious talent with the rare blend of skill, charisma, and grit, Allicock is primed to carry Guyana’s boxing legacy to the world stage.

At 25, having already etched his name in the annals of amateur boxing, Allicock’s burgeoning professional career signals the dawn of a new era for Guyanese pugilism.

Allicock’s amateur accomplishments stand as a testament to his dedication and raw ability. His silver medal at the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games in The Bahamas was a defining moment, a proud achievement not just for himself but for Guyana.

It marked him as a standout in the Caribbean boxing scene, a star rising above the crowded skies of regional talent.

But it was his appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that immortalized him in Guyanese sports history.

Keevin became the first Guyanese boxer since John Douglas in 1996 (Atlanta) to step into the Olympic ring, carrying the hopes and dreams of an entire nation on his shoulders.

Though he did not medal, his presence alone was monumental, showcasing the fighting spirit synonymous with Guyanese athletes.

Since transitioning to the professional ranks, Allicock has shown flashes of brilliance that reaffirm his potential.

With two fights and two knockouts to his name, he has begun his professional journey in emphatic fashion. His debut saw him dispatch Ju-Sean Shepherd with precision and power, and his second outing was no different as he overwhelmed Dexter Wray.

These performances have not only demonstrated his ferocity in the ring but also underscored his ability to adapt to the unforgiving nature of professional boxing.

Allicock’s growing fan base is a testament to his appeal. From die-hard boxing enthusiasts to casual sports fans, he is galvanizing support across the country. His personality outside the ring, paired with his undeniable talent within it, has made him a beacon of hope for the revival of Guyanese boxing.

Guyana’s Boxing Legacy

Guyana boasts the most world titleholders in the English-speaking Caribbean, a distinction that underscores the country’s rich boxing history.

The legendary Andrew “Six Head” Lewis broke barriers as Guyana’s first world champion, capturing the WBA Welterweight title in 2001.

Vivian Harris, Wayne “Big Truck” Braithwaite, Gwendolyn “The Stealth Bomber” O’Neil, and Elton Dharry are other luminaries who have etched Guyana’s name on the world boxing map.

Despite this storied past, professional boxing in Guyana has waned in recent years. A lack of investment, infrastructure, and consistent opportunities for fighters has left the sport in a precarious position.

Allicock, with his magnetic appeal and exceptional talent, stands as a glimmer of hope in this challenging landscape.

Carrying the Torch

Allicock’s rise could mark the revival of Guyanese boxing. His ability to fight across the lightweight and bantamweight divisions opens doors to diverse opportunities on the global stage.

To truly ascend to the sport’s pinnacle, he must continue refining his technique, focus on conditioning, and embrace the challenges of tougher opponents as he climbs the ranks.

Moreover, his team and promoters must ensure he remains active, fighting regularly and against credible opposition.

A strategic blend of domestic showcases and international exposure will be key in building his reputation and securing the lucrative bouts needed to elevate him into world title contention.

Allicock is not just a boxer; he is a symbol of hope and resilience for Guyana. In a country yearning for a resurgence in professional boxing, he embodies the promise of a brighter future.

If his early career is any indication, Allicock has the tools to reach the summit and rekindle Guyana’s flame as a powerhouse in the sport.

As he continues his journey, the question is not if Keevin Allicock will make his mark but how far he can go.

For Guyanese boxing fans, the time has come to rally behind their new champion-in-waiting. Allicock is ready to carry the torch and light up the global stage, one knockout at a time.

