Guyana Harpy Eagles begin Fitness Preparation for 2025 CWI Regional Four-Day Tournament

Dec 31, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- With less than a month to go before the start of the 2025 CWI Regional Four-Day Cricket Tournament, the reigning champion, Guyana Harpy Eagles, have launched an intensive fitness programme to ensure peak performance.

Coach Jaryl Moore monitoring his men during the yesterday fitness and conditioning training. (Newsroom photo) (Guyana Harpy Eagles begin)

The Harpy Eagles, aiming for an unprecedented 14th title, is scheduled to begin their campaign on Wednesday, January 29, at the National Stadium in Providence. Notably, the team will play their first three matches on home turf, providing a strong foundation for their title defence.

Young batter, Sachin Singh amid his core-strengthening exercise at Fitness 53. (Newsroom photo)

As part of their rigorous preparation, players gathered on Monday at the Fitness 53 Gym for strength and conditioning sessions led by Coach Jaryl Moore. The training focuses on elevating the squad’s fitness levels to meet the demands of the upcoming season.

Another fitness session is set for today, December 31, to further enhance readiness ahead of two crucial practice matches scheduled to commence as early as January 4 at Providence.

Junior St Clair getting his legs ready during yesterday training. (Newsroom photo)  

A full roster of contracted players participated in the initial fitness session, underscoring the team’s commitment to retaining their dominance in regional cricket. Over the years, the Guyana Harpy Eagles have established themselves as a formidable force, and their sights remain firmly set on continuing this legacy in the 2025 season.

Guyana first won the Regional Four-day tournament back in 1973 under the stewardship of West Indies legend Rohan Kanhai, Guyana’s most successful captain to date is; the now retired Leon Johnson who won six titles, five of which was consecutive titles ranging from 2015-2019.

Enthusiasts can look forward to more updates on the team’s preparation in the weeks leading up to the tournament’s opening day.

 

Guyana Harpy Eagles begin Fitness Preparation for 2025 CWI Regional Four-Day Tournament

