(Guyana earned US$7.9B from export of agro-processed goods, fresh products in 2024)

Kaieteur News- Guyana has earned some US$7.9B in the export of fresh produce and agro-processed products this year, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, told a news conference on Monday.

The Minister credited the growth to the work of the Guyana Market Corporation (GMC). “We have seen massive improvements with the GMC. We have seen the export increase to US$7.9 billion – 6,823 metric tons of commodities were exported. We have seen new markets from various parts of the world and these are our agro-processed goods that we are producing in Guyana, what the locals produce,” Mustapha said.

The Agriculture Minister said that from January to November 2024, about 159 new agro- processed products were launched, with 19 new agro-processors supplying the Guyana Shop. In addition, GMC has significantly expanded the reach of local products, with 82 Guyana Shop Corners now operational across the country, including new locations in Regions Two, Five, Nine, Ten, and even Barbados. “We (Ministry of Agriculture/GMC) have seen the Guyana Shop Corner revenue increase tremendously,” Mustapha said.

He added, “We have seen new agro-processed facilities established in places like Hope. We have established a new dehydrating facility in Hope in Region Four, White Water agro-processing facility in Region One …. So these are the areas that we have been working in to increase our produce…” the Minister said.

Back in June, General Manager of GMC, Teshawna Lall, during an annual awards ceremony and dinner had highlighted the importance of the agro-processing sector. “We are gathered here today to celebrate the exceptional achievements and invaluable achievements of our agro-processor and exporters who have played a vital role in the continuous development of our believed nation,” she said back then. According to Lall, “agro processing is a cornerstone of sustainable development, offering benefits such as value addition to raw agricultural products, creating employment opportunities, enhancing food security and fostering economic growth.”

She emphasised the sector’s broad impact, noting that, “by transforming raw materials into finished goods we not only increase the market value of our products, but also open new markets and revenue streams for our farmers and entrepreneurs.” The General Manager explained too back then that those involved in agro-processing have advanced GMC’s mission to promote and market Guyana’s agricultural products locally, regionally, and internationally. Lall also highlighted that the increase in production and export of local produce and products will help reduce the import of certain food items. This effort aligns with Guyana’s commitment to decreasing the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

