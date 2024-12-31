41 neonatal, 8 maternal deaths at GPHC in 2024

Kaieteur News- The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has reported a total of eight maternal deaths and 41 neonatal deaths in 2024, marking the hospital’s lowest recorded numbers in recent years.

The announcement was made during the hospital’s annual year-end press conference, which covered the facility’s achievements, challenges, and milestones from the past year, as well as its vision and goals for the upcoming year. The conference was held at GPHC’s Centre for Learning and Innovation, located at Lot 225 F Newmarket Street, Georgetown.

In his address, GPHC Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran, highlighted that this year’s maternal and neonatal death rates were the lowest the hospital has ever recorded, surpassing the previous year’s performance. “Last year, we boasted that in the history of Georgetown Hospital, we had the lowest maternal death ever. We also boasted that it was the year with the lowest neonatal death ever in the history of Georgetown Hospital,” he said. He continued, “This year, we can boast that we have achieved even further. Last year we had 10 maternal deaths, this year we have eight. Of those eight maternal deaths, each and every one was referred to us in a very critical state.”

Dr. Navindranauth Rambaran, Director of Medical and Professional Services, explained that the majority of the eight maternal deaths were indirect deaths, meaning they resulted from pre-existing diseases or conditions that developed during pregnancy and were aggravated by the physiological effects of pregnancy. He also noted that this was the second consecutive year that neonatal deaths were reduced. He attributed the reduction in neonatal deaths to several factors, including “charitable intentions, enhanced maternal care, and strengthened systems,” which the department had worked on throughout the year.

Dr. Winsome Scott, Acting Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) said, “In 2023, GPHC reported 83 neonatal deaths out of a total of 947 neonatal admissions. As of December 29, 2024, GPHC has recorded 954 admissions and 41 neonatal deaths, representing a 50 per cent reduction in neonatal deaths compared to 2023,” she said. She credited this achievement to sustained efforts in strengthening training and education, acquiring new equipment, and adopting a multidisciplinary approach to patient management.

Dr. Scott highlighted that prematurity was a significant contributor to neonatal deaths, accounting for 26 deaths. She also pointed out that infections were another key cause of neonatal death. “During 2024, we prioritized acquiring life-saving equipment for our preterm babies, as well as new devices to help with respiratory support,” she added.

Dr. Radha Sookraj, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, emphasised the achievement of reducing maternal deaths, reiterating Dr. Rambaran’s point that most of the deaths were indirect, with patients transferred from other healthcare facilities. “We offered the best care possible with the collaboration of other doctors who were involved,” Dr. Sookraj said. She also mentioned that the hospital recorded 79 maternal near-miss cases in 2024. “There were 79 near misses, meaning that 79 women were saved from being dismissed. This is a significant decline from 303 patients in 2023,” she explained, underscoring the improvements in maternal care at GPHC.

In terms of deliveries, Dr. Sookraj reported that there were 4,260 deliveries in 2024, compared to 4,857 in 2023. Of these, 2,821 were vaginal deliveries, and the remaining were Caesarean sections. Overall admissions at GPHC increased by eight per cent, with 7,033 patients admitted in 2024, compared to 6,674 in 2023. The maternity clinic has also seen daily patient numbers ranging from 80 to 100.

Dr. Sara Singh, Acting Head of the Paediatrics Department, shared that in 2024, the paediatric ward admitted 1,319 children aged 29 days to under 13 years old. Pneumonia was the leading cause of admission, with 370 cases, followed by sickle cell disease with 172 cases, neurological conditions with 120, and blood cancer with 83 cases. Outpatient services saw 11,234 visits in 2024. Dr. Singh remarked, “These numbers reflect the trust that parents have placed in our paediatric team and the quality care they receive at GPHC.”

