(Rutherford among nominees for ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year)

Sports
(SportsMax) – West Indian batsman Sherfane Rutherford’s breakout year in One-Day International cricket has culminated with him being named among the nominees for the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024.
Noted more for his prowess in the shorter white-ball format, Sherfane Rutherford flourished in the ODI game in 2024, bringing over his batting belligerence.
Not succumbing to the pressures of playing away from home, Rutherford began his year in the format with three consecutive half-centuries against Sri Lanka, albeit in a 2-1 series defeat.
Rutherford’s 204 runs not only came at a strike rate of 107.36, but the left-hander was only dismissed once.
The 26-year-old still made an impression even with just one opportunity against England at home in Antigua, making 54 (36), though the best was yet to come in December, where Rutherford was again in the runs in a home series against Bangladesh.
Rutherford made light work of a chase of 295 in St Kitts, making 113 in just 80 balls, helping his side take a 1-0 series lead.
He closed out with an unbeaten 24* and a knock of 30 in the series, of which both helped the West Indies to a 3-0 series win.
Overall this year, Rutherford scored 425 runs in seven innings at an average of 106.25 while striking at 120.05 in 2024.
The other nominees for the award include Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and the Sri Lankan duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis.
The winner will be announced in January 2025.
