Lumumba appointed Advisor to GBA

Kaieteur Sports- Another feather has been added to the large cap of sports enthusiast Odinga Lumumba following his official appointment as Advisor to the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA).

The decision was taken by the executive of the GBA following a thorough assessment process to appoint ‘The Godfather’ to that portfolio. Lumumba, who has accepted the appointment. will commence his tenure next year.

President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle said that although Lumumba is an individual of many talents, he has made significant contributions in the field of Sport.

“Boxing (amateur) is presently on the right track, but the appointment of Odinga Lumumba can and will only serve to inject new energy and life into a discipline that he is very much au fait with over the course of a sporting life that has spanned decades,” Ninvalle stated

According to Ninvalle, “Objectively speaking, Lumumba brings a wealth of knowledge not only in the discipline of boxing but also in the overall sporting landscape, and this is evident with a simple analysis of his performance and contribution in other sports, including football. We anticipate and expect that his involvement in a very important and significant role will only serve to build on the structures currently being employed by the GBA.”

As a boxing promoter and manager Lumumba had guided both the Andrew Murray, and Anthony The Pearl Andrews to world title challenges. He was named the World Boxing Association (WBA) Latin America Promoter of the Year in 1995.

Ninvalle added that, Lumumba, a veteran politician, has tirelessly pushed for better facilities and had singlehandedly lifted football club Alpha United from obscurity to regional prominence.

“I think that the entire Guyana is aware of his capabilities and at the level of the GBA, we are satisfied that his coming onboard is a step in the right direction. The sport of boxing will certainly be better with his involvement,” Ninvalle concluded. Lumumba will commence his tenure on January 1st, 2025.

