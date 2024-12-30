K&S/One Guyana National Futsal Championships move closer to crowning inaugural champs

…Lady Royal, Kanaimas headline Female leg

Kaieteur Sports- The excitement narrows down to the final four, after several weeks of pulsating Futsal action, the stage is set for an exhilarating semi finals showdown in the Inaugural Kashif and Shanghai National Futsal Championships. This exciting 30-minute spectacle moves closer to the climactic back end stages.

Dubbed as the largest futsal event in the country’s history, the tournament, which initially began with 64 men’s teams and a exciting lineup of female teams, has now narrowed down to the final four teams Men’s divisions, while in the clash of the titans; female’s leg of the championship heats up with more exciting preliminary matches.

The Men battling for a staggering 2-Million-Dollar first-place prize is set to stage its grand semi finals clashes among four of the best futsal teams ‘on paper’ in the nation. The remaining teams in the men’s division includes the dominant Bent Street, also the active Back Circle, familiar champs Sparta Boss, and the fierce Road Warriors, have electrified fans with their flair, determination, and potency throughout the tournament. With a staggering $2 million cash prize on the line for the champions, the intensity promises to brim on New Year’s Day as the tournament decides its finalists.

Unarguably, each of these squads boasts a unique playing style and a roster filled with standout performers, ensuring that the semi-finals and grand finale be nothing short of spectacular.

In the other exciting segment, the Female leg is set to heat up on December 1, this competition is equally fierce, with Lady Royals, Lady Kanaimas, Lioness, and Tucville Terrace showcasing the growing talent and passion for futsal among female athletes. This leg is set to contest its second round of the preliminary matches with the two teams finishing with the highest point on aggregate will contest the final on December 3. An impressive $400,000 awaits the champion, the stakes are just as high, and fans can expect thrilling matchups as these teams leave everything on the court.

The action is set to unfold at the iconic Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025. The event promises to usher in the New Year with a bang, offering fans a chance to witness part of Futsal history.

This National championship is more than just a championship; it’s a celebration of national unity through sports. With top-tier talent, a mixture of nationals, former national, future prosects, Futsal superstars, a passionate crowd and substantial prizes on the line, who will rise to the occasion and etch their name in the annals of Kashif and Shanghai Futsal history?

Find out on January 1st and 3rd at CASH!

The championship is supported by the Government of Guyana through its One Guyana brand, alongside sponsors such as ANSA McAL Distribution (Lucozade, Heineken, and Magnum brands), Forrester’s Concrete, Jai Signs and Designs, Hits and Jams TV, Maggie’s Snackette, Star Party Rental, Tiger Rentals, Bakewell, SuperBet, Dinar’s Trading Limited, Trophy Stall, and Colours Boutique.

