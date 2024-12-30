(Dharry reigns supreme with second-round KO against Ramirez)

Latest update December 30th, 2024 2:15 AM
Dec 30, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Guyanese bantamweight Elton Dharry rocked the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Saturday night, delivering a spectacular second round knockout against Colombian Randy Ramirez.
Dharry struck in the closing moments of round two to defeat the previously undefeated opponent and took a step closer to securing a world title shot.
The six-round bantamweight clash headlined the Pro-Am card, hosted by Elton Dharry Promotions in collaboration with NexGen Global and the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC).
With this triumph, the Guyanese improved his record to 29 wins, six losses and one draw while Ramirez concede his first defeat of his professional career in 11 fights.
Earlier in the evening, the undercard featured a mix of rising stars and experienced fighters.
In the opening professional fight, Kevin Isaacs made a strong argument on debut in his featherweight bout against Julian Clarke. All three judges scored the four-round bout 40-36 in favor of Isaacs, for a unanimous victory.
Another debutant, Emmanuel Sancho, shocked the audience with a knockout in the third round against seasoned fighter, Anson Green.
Meanwhile, in his second professional match, Keevin Allicock outclassed Dexter Wray in their featherweight clash. After unrelenting pressure from Allicock, Wray’s corner threw in the towel to prevent any further punishment.
