Zion Hickerson scores one-year sponsorship with ENet

Kaieteur Sports- In a significant boost to his budding athletic career, multi-talented national athlete Zion Hickerson has signed a one-year sponsorship agreement with ENet, a leading digital service provider in Guyana.

This partnership aims to support the young prodigy as he seeks to excel in multiple sports locally and internationally.

ENet, recognized as Guyana’s foremost provider of digital cable television, internet, information technology, and media services, will provide essential backing to the nine-year-old, who has already made waves by representing Guyana in table tennis, squash, and tennis.

With a growing reputation for his skills, Hickerson has proudly carried the national flag during various international competitions, showcasing his talent and dedication.

Zion’s father, Orin Hickerson, a former national table tennis player, articulated his vision for his son’s future. He emphasized the importance of providing Zion with diverse opportunities from an early age, allowing him to choose his path as he matures.

“It’s essential for him to explore different sports and decide what he truly loves,” Orin stated. “With corporate support like ENet’s, we are optimistic that he can develop a professional career in one of these disciplines.”

The elder Hickerson expressed his gratitude for the sponsorship, noting its crucial role in Zion’s development.

“We are thrilled about the support from ENet. While we can manage locally and somewhat regionally, stepping onto the international circuit requires robust backing. This support is vital for his growth,” he added.

Lindon Henry, the Marketing Manager (Mobile) at ENet, echoed this sentiment, describing the sponsorship as more than just corporate responsibility; it is an investment in Guyana’s future.

Henry praised Zion’s exceptional talent and expressed confidence in his potential to shine in whichever sport he chooses.

Zion’s immediate focus is attending the prestigious Atlético de Madrid Camp in Spain, scheduled for April 2025.

His selection follows a remarkable performance during a tryout in Washington, D.C., where he impressed coaches and secured a one-week trial at the club’s training facility.

This opportunity marks a pivotal moment for the young athlete, who aims to hone his skills at one of the world’s top football academies.

During the partnership’s unveiling at the Georgetown Club, Zion expressed his excitement about receiving support from such a prominent company.

“It feels amazing to have ENet backing me,” he said. “My dad has been working hard to get support for my sports endeavors, and now it’s paying off.”

As Zion approaches his tenth birthday in March, he continues to demonstrate his passion and commitment to sports. Currently a St. Gabriel’s Primary student, he has shown remarkable versatility and skill in various athletic disciplines.

Recently, he made a strong impression at the Nine & Under Little Mo International Tennis Tournament held in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, further establishing his reputation as a rising star in the sports community.

Zion strongly desired to become a professional footballer when asked about his aspirations. He cited his idol, Lionel Messi, as a key source of inspiration.

“I love all the sports I play but want to succeed in football. Messi is my hero; he inspires me to work hard and chase my dreams,” he stated with determination.

With ENet’s backing and a clear vision for his future, Zion Hickerson is poised to take significant steps toward realizing his athletic ambitions in Guyana and on the global sports stage.

As he embarks on this exciting journey, the support of his family and sponsors will be instrumental in shaping his path to success.

