Latest update December 29th, 2024 3:10 AM
Dec 29, 2024 Sports
UDFA Banks DIH Christmas $3M Futsal semifinals tonight
Kaieteur Sports- Great anticipation is expected tonight in what should be feisty encounters when defending champions Milerock collide with Haynes and Lewis’s Winners Connection in the first semifinal from 9.00pm and the other at 10.00pm features Capital FC, who will oppose Botafago, when the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) Banks DIH / Jai Signs Christmas $3M futsal semifinals are played at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.
These semifinal clashes are a repeat of last year’s encounters but Milerock are still to show the kind of form which gave them the title a year ago. They face an opponent in Haynes and Lewis’ Winners Connection who are also seeking their best outing.
Fans are hoping that Milerock can find their touch after getting into the knock out round following one win and a loss in the round robin stage and ousting Topp XX 4-2 to reach this year’s semifinals.
Winners Connection after gaining a win and a loss to reach the knock out round, eliminated Silver Shattas 4-1 and are confident going into this match. If this encounter is one of much expectation the next semifinal should be a thriller.
The top goal scoring team Botafago recorded emphatic wins when they flattened Net Rockers 9-4, blanked Silver Shattas 7-0 in the preliminary round of the tournament and then crushed Rockstone 4-2 to reach the semifinals.
Capital FC knocked Botafago out last year, but this time around it will be a tussle.
This time Capital FC had to overcome a 4-3 loss to Topp XX, defeated Fearless and then followed it with a 4-1 stoppage of Hi Stars, to book their place in the semifinal.
However, before the semifinals the first of two supporting matches will begin at 7.00pm and the second at 8.00pm and the venue is the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.
(Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash with Capital FC)
Dec 29, 2024Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) One Guyana Open Championship is a pillar of the emerging National Sports Academy; an initiative that is funded by the National Sports Commission...
Dec 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The greatest challenge facing Guyana is not about exploiting its immense wealth, but in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]