(Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash with Capital FC)

Kaieteur Sports- Great anticipation is expected tonight in what should be feisty encounters when defending champions Milerock collide with Haynes and Lewis’s Winners Connection in the first semifinal from 9.00pm and the other at 10.00pm features Capital FC, who will oppose Botafago, when the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) Banks DIH / Jai Signs Christmas $3M futsal semifinals are played at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

These semifinal clashes are a repeat of last year’s encounters but Milerock are still to show the kind of form which gave them the title a year ago. They face an opponent in Haynes and Lewis’ Winners Connection who are also seeking their best outing.

Fans are hoping that Milerock can find their touch after getting into the knock out round following one win and a loss in the round robin stage and ousting Topp XX 4-2 to reach this year’s semifinals.

Winners Connection after gaining a win and a loss to reach the knock out round, eliminated Silver Shattas 4-1 and are confident going into this match. If this encounter is one of much expectation the next semifinal should be a thriller.

The top goal scoring team Botafago recorded emphatic wins when they flattened Net Rockers 9-4, blanked Silver Shattas 7-0 in the preliminary round of the tournament and then crushed Rockstone 4-2 to reach the semifinals.

Capital FC knocked Botafago out last year, but this time around it will be a tussle.

This time Capital FC had to overcome a 4-3 loss to Topp XX, defeated Fearless and then followed it with a 4-1 stoppage of Hi Stars, to book their place in the semifinal.

However, before the semifinals the first of two supporting matches will begin at 7.00pm and the second at 8.00pm and the venue is the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

