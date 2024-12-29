Lewis, Gentle defend GTA One Guyana Open Tennis titles; each take home $400,000

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) One Guyana Open Championship is a pillar of the emerging National Sports Academy; an initiative that is funded by the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and by extension the Government of Guyana.

No.1 seeds Gavin Lewis and Afruica Gentle claimed back-to-back titles with decisive straight-sets victories in their respective final at the recently concluded tournament.

Throughout a dominant two weeks of tennis played at the National Racquet Center, Lewis dropped just 6 games in his title defence, including a 6/2 – 6/1 triumph over first-time finalist Seanden David-Longe in the Men’s Singles championship match. On the distaff side, Gentle, who is known for her power hitting, overpowered Paula Kaleykezi in the Open final with a 6/2, 6/3 victory.

Reflecting on his victory, Lewis shared, “I am more relieved than happy that I defended my title. I felt a lot of pressure, especially in the last two matches. Overall I’m happy with my level throughout the fortnight, particularly the improvements I’ve made with my serve.” He continued, “I can’t take all of the credit – my Coach Leyland has really helped me elevate my game. Having my family there to support me and everyone from the Roraima Tennis Club cheering me on made all the difference. I’m looking forward to competing next year!”

On the women’s side, an authoritative Gentle added a second GTA One Guyana cup to her trophy case.

“Defending my title feels incredible,” Gentle said after her victory. “It’s a testament to all the hard work and dedication I’ve put in. Rising to the challenge again fills me with pride. It’s not just about holding onto the trophy; it’s about proving to myself that I can compete at my best, even under pressure.” She added, “Maintaining mental clarity and staying confident were key. In those key moments, I leaned on my experience and kept my composure, which was crucial for my success.”

The tournament concluded with a ceremony where the President of the Guyana Tennis Association, Ms. Cristy Campbell, along with the Vice President of the Guyana Tennis Association, Mr. Nigel Niles, presented trophies and prizes to the champions and awardees.

Campbell expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and by extension the Government of Guyana for unwavering support to the development of tennis.

“I wish to congratulate you all for your participation in the second edition of the One Guyana/ GTA Open Championships. I have seen some excellent matches and improved performances, rivalry, camaraderie, and emerging talents, especially in the novice category. The value of this year’s tournament has increased to 2.5M from 2M last year. This increase allowed us to have a better-quality tournament, expand the cash prizes to other categories, and give incentives to not only our winners but semifinalists and quarterfinalists as well. The GTA has also structured this tournament to include players of all ages. We’ve had novice, Open, Over35, and Over45 players and it allowed both competitive and recreational players to measure their talent in a balanced way.

The GTA is also pleased to offer cash prizes of $400,000 to both male and female champions in the Open category. The equal prize money for both genders demonstrate the GTA’s adoption of new policies for gender parity and equal opportunities for all in tennis and also aligns with our goals to adequately compensate the players of our sport. In 2021, the highest prize money for winners in tennis was approximately $80,000 and in 2024 the GTA has managed to increase that amount by 500%. However, those opportunities are possible as a result of the GTA’s partnership and collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and by extension the Government of Guyana. In that regard, I thank the ministry and the government for their unwavering support to our sport, not only in collaborating for tournaments but also for improving the tennis facilities to expand our sport.”

Awardees includes:

Men’s Singles Champion: Gavin Lewis

Ladies’ Singles Champion: Afruica Gentle

Men’s 35 & Over Singles Champion: Leyland Leacock

Men’s 45 & Over Singles Champion: Andre Lopes

Ladies’ Novice Singles Champion: Justine Kennedy

Men’s Novice Singles Champion: Kyle Edghill

Men’s Singles Finalist: Seanden David-Longe

Ladies’ Singles Finalist: Paula Kalekyezi

Men’s 35 & Over Singles Finalist: Sandeep Chand

Men’s 45 & Over Singles Finalist: Sunil Bianchini

Ladies’ Novice Singles Finalist: Akiko Sunaga

Men’s Novice Singles Finalist: Osafa Dos Santos

Men’s Open Semifinalists: Sandeep Chand and BenjettanOsborne

Ladies’ Open Semifinalists: Kalyca Fraser and Shawna Gentle

Men’s 35 & Over Semifinalists: Rondae Hawker and Aubrey Younge

Men’s Novice Semifinalists: Akil Gittens and AmunikiHaley

Men’s Open Quarterfinalists: Immanuel Barker, Jonathan Jackson, Javed Khan and Kareem Wilson

