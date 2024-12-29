Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8 wickets as RHTFM ‘A’ defeat Whim CC by an innings and 240 runs

BCB/ DR. Armnauth Dukhi Under 15 Tournament

Kaieteur Sports- Exciting national under13 player Tameshwar Deochand struck his second consecutive century as he spearheaded his team to a crushing innings and 240 runs victory over Whim in the second round of the Berbice Cricket Board organised DR. Armanuth Dukhi tournament. He was supported by Under13 player Balraj Narine who also scored a century and diminutive Berbice Under13 left arm spinner Jayden Ganpat who took eight wickets for 2 runs in an unplayable spell of bowling.

Whim won the toss at the Area H ground in hot conditions and batted first. They were dismissed for a meager 21 with Ganpat taking 8 for 2 from seven overs as no batter reached double figures. In reply, Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes ‘A’ lost national player Leon Reddi caught for 10 but then skipper Tameshwar Deochand and opener Balraj Narine joined forces to add 230 for the second wicket before Deochand was run out for 126 with eighteen boundaries and two sixes. Narine, who played the anchor role, reached 120 before retiring hurt to allow his other teammates to bat. Narine hit 17 boundaries in his inning. Sohil Srikissoon 10 and Dev Seepersaud 12 were the unbeaten batsmen when Rose Hall Town declared at 291 for 2. Deochand had scored 180 versus the Rose Hall Town ‘B’ team in the opening round.

Facing a deficit of 270 runs, Whim were bowled out for 30 in their second innings with Berbice Under15 off spinner Dinesh Singh taking five wickets for eight runs and Khemraj Bharrat 3 wickets for 6 runs.

