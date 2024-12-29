Latest update December 29th, 2024 3:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8 wickets as RHTFM ‘A’ defeat Whim CC by an innings and 240 runs

Dec 29, 2024 Sports

BCB/ DR. Armnauth Dukhi Under 15 Tournament 

Kaieteur Sports- Exciting national under13 player Tameshwar Deochand struck his second consecutive century as he spearheaded his team to a crushing innings and 240 runs victory over Whim in the second round of the Berbice Cricket Board organised DR. Armanuth Dukhi tournament. He was supported by Under13 player Balraj Narine who also scored a century and diminutive Berbice Under13 left arm spinner Jayden Ganpat who took eight wickets for 2 runs in an unplayable spell of bowling.

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8 wickets as RHTFM ‘A’ defeat Whim CC by an innings and 240 runs

Tameshwar Deochand and Balraj Narine (left) (RHTFM ‘A’ defeat Whim CC)

Whim won the toss at the Area H ground in hot conditions and batted first. They were dismissed for a meager 21 with Ganpat taking 8 for 2 from seven overs as no batter reached double figures. In reply, Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes ‘A’ lost national player Leon Reddi caught for 10 but then skipper Tameshwar Deochand and opener Balraj Narine joined forces to add 230 for the second wicket before Deochand was run out for 126 with eighteen boundaries and two sixes. Narine, who played the anchor role, reached 120 before retiring hurt to allow his other teammates to bat. Narine hit 17 boundaries in his inning. Sohil Srikissoon 10 and Dev Seepersaud 12 were the unbeaten batsmen when Rose Hall Town declared at 291 for 2. Deochand had scored 180 versus the Rose Hall Town ‘B’ team in the opening round.

Facing a deficit of 270 runs, Whim were bowled out for 30 in their second innings with Berbice Under15 off spinner Dinesh Singh taking five wickets for eight runs and Khemraj Bharrat 3 wickets for 6 runs.

(Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8 wickets as RHTFM ‘A’ defeat Whim CC by an innings and 240 runs)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Lewis, Gentle defend GTA One Guyana Open Tennis titles; each take home $400,000

Lewis, Gentle defend GTA One Guyana Open Tennis titles; each take...

Dec 29, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) One Guyana Open Championship is a pillar of the emerging National Sports Academy; an initiative that is funded by the National Sports Commission...
Read More
Zion Hickerson scores one-year sponsorship with ENet

Zion Hickerson scores one-year sponsorship with...

Dec 29, 2024

‘The women need a lot of work’: CWI president Shallow cites structural issues in Windies women’s cricket

‘The women need a lot of work’: CWI...

Dec 29, 2024

Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash with Capital FC

Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash...

Dec 29, 2024

GGA Declares 2024 a Landmark Year for Golf

GGA Declares 2024 a Landmark Year for Golf

Dec 29, 2024

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8 wickets as RHTFM ‘A’ defeat Whim CC by an innings and 240 runs

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8...

Dec 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]