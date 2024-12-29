Cake pass ’round like Christmas breeze

Kaieteur News- Christmas and cake in Guyana go together like rice and curry. Yuh can’t have one without the other. Is black cake, sponge cake, and fruit cake till yuh belly full and yuh teeth start to hurt. Dem boys seh, if yuh ain’t eat cake this Christmas, yuh either fasting or yuh belly full.

Is a tradition in Guyana—every house yuh visit, yuh bound to get a slice of cake and a lil drink. Some people mixing up rum in de cake and serving it with rum punch. Is like a one-two punch fuh knock yuh out before yuh reach de next house.

Dem boys decide this year dem nah baking no cake. Why? Because dem boys know that dem bound to end up with more cake than a bakery. So said, so done. From Christmas Eve till Boxing Day, dem boys house turn distribution centre. Every visitor bring cake—big cake, small cake, some look like it bake too long, and some look like it ain’t bake enough.

Dem boys seh the best part of the plan was cake recycling. Every time somebody bring a cake, dem boys take a slice, wrap up the rest nice-nice, and pass it to the next visitor.

One man seh he get back the same cake he bring by dem boys, but dem boys tell he, “That mean it good enough to share twice!”

But dem boys realize something: all this cake talk, and nobody asking about exercise. Dem boys seh after this Christmas, some people belly gon look like the same mixing bowl the cake come out from—round and full. Cake mek Christmas sweet!

Talk half. Leff half

