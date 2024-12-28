Windies women falter as India secure 3-0 ODI series sweep

SportsMax – West Indies Women were left ruing another underwhelming batting display as India, powered by Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance, secured a five-wicket victory in Vadodara to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep on Friday.

Despite valiant efforts from Chinelle Henry (61) and Shemaine Campbelle (46), whose 91-run fourth-wicket stand briefly revived the innings, the visitors managed only 162 runs as Sharma snared six wickets for 31 runs.

India then chased the target with relative ease, thanks again to Sharma, who produced a composed unbeaten 39 and Richa Ghosh’s explosive finishing knock, as she too ended unbeaten on 23 off 11 balls.

Scores: West Indies 162 all out (38.5 overs); India 167-5 (28.2 overs)

The match began disastrously for the West Indies, who lost three wickets within the first five overs. Renuka Singh’s precise bowling accounted for both the in-form Hayley Matthews (zero) and Qiana Joseph (zero) in the opening over.

Deandra Dottin’s attempted slog across the line added to the early carnage, as she went for five with the Caribbean side reeling at 9 for 3.

Henry, playing her first ODI of the series, and Campbelle attempted to rebuild the innings. After a cautious start, Henry found her rhythm with a six off debutant Tanuja Kanwar to break the shackles.

The Jamaican went on to register her third ODI half-century, as she showcased deft cuts and glides, while Campbelle counterattacked against spin with a series of elegant boundaries.

Their partnership seemed to stabilize the innings, but Sharma’s introduction turned the tide. Campbelle’s ill-advised attempt at a big shot resulted in a comfortable catch at long-on, as her knock, which had seven boundaries, came to an anticlimactic end.

Zaida James (one) fell shortly after, undone by Sharma’s sharp turn and a stunning slip catch by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Henry’s well-played 72-ball knock, which had five fours and three sixes, ended soon after, as she was bowled by a straighter delivery from Sharma.

Aaliyah Alleyne (21) was the other West Indies batter in double figures as a collapse resulted in the last five wickets falling for just 21 runs, with Renuka Singh accounting for the lower order to finish with figures of 4 for 29 in support of Sharma’s six-wicket haul.

The West Indies had an opportunity to make a match of it when India’s chase got off to a rocky start. Smriti Mandhana (four) and Harleen Deol (one) were dismissed cheaply in the powerplay, and Pratika Rawal (18) fell to Matthews’ offspin after an aggressive start.

Harmanpreet Kaur provided stability with a flurry of exquisite cover drives, which saw her race to 32 off 22 balls, including seven boundaries. However, she was bowled by a skidded delivery from Afy Fletcher, who reignited hope for the visitors.

However, Sharma anchored the innings with poise after she survived a dropped catch by Matthews at slip when on 21. She was joined by Ghosh, who applied the finishing touches on the chase with an 11-ball cameo that featured three sixes and a solitary four to seal India’s victory with plenty of overs to spare.

Scores: India 167 for 5 (Deepti 39*, Harmanpreet 32, Rodrigues 29, Ghosh 23*) beat West Indies 162 (Henry 61, Campbelle 46, Deepti 6-31, Renuka 4-29) by five wickets.

(Windies women falter as India secure 3-0 ODI series sweep)