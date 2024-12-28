Sophia man dies after Christmas night stabbing

Kaieteur News- Trevor Thornhill, a 36-year-old resident of ‘E’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown has died after he was beaten and stabbed on Christmas night.

Police in a statement on Friday, identified the deceased Thornhill as a labourer, had lived in the area for the past four years with his common law wife, Leslyn Norton.

The woman reportedly told police that her husband was in the habit of accusing her of cheating on him and he would be both physically and verbally abusive towards her.

She also said that on Christmas morning at the Kitty Market she had “a falling out,” with Thornhill who was again accusing her of infidelity.

As a result of the situation, she left him there and made her way home. Around 19:00hrs that evening, she left home and went to the Pink Shop located at ‘E’ Field Sophia, where she saw Thornhill at the said shop, consuming alcohol.

Allegedly Thornhill approached her and began accusing her again of being unfaithful to him while he was away working in the interior. Another argument ensued between them and it was at this time Norton alleged that Thornhill threatened to kill her, picking up a lucozade bottle and hurling it at her.

She told police that she walked away and headed back to their home, but shortly after she realized that her husband was walking on the dam and then proceeded to hide in some bushes. She saw two identifiable males and told them he was following her and she feared for her life

She said the two men told her to walk home and they were going to look for Thornhill. Shortly after, the woman said she saw the two men in a scuffle with her husband on the dam. She ran home and returned to the area shortly to see him covered in blood and being placed in an ambulance. She said she left the scene and went home.

On Thursday morning, she went to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was informed that Thornhill had died while he was receiving medical attention. As a result, she went to the Turkeyen Police Station at about 15:50 hrs. and reported the matter.

However Boigny Miggins, another resident of ‘E’ Field Dam Sophia, related that on Christmas Day, at about 19:40hrs, he was at home when he heard his dogs barking which caused him to make checks. As he stepped outside of his home, he used his flashlight and saw an unidentifiable male ride past his home on a bicycle, heading west.

He then stepped out of his yard and heard a male crying out for help. Went he went in the direction of the voice he saw the now deceased lying on the dam covered in blood. As a result, he ran to the front of the dam and raised an alarm.

He claimed he saw Norton sitting on the dam a short distance away and when he told her what happened she responded “Is good fa he, he should f*#@ing (expletive) dead”.

Miggins said he immediately called for an ambulance which later arrived on the scene and took Thornhill to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Detectives who responded processed the crime scene and a knife believed to be the murder weapon was recovered.

The body was examined, and multiple wounds were seen on his face, stomach and ear.

Kaieteur News understands that several persons in the area were questioned and while checks were made for the suspects they were not located. The body is currently lying at GPHC’s mortuary, awaiting a PME; meanwhile Norton was arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations.

