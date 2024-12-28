No clearance given for Brutus’s wife to return to Guyana by U.S. doctors – Court hears

Kaieteur News- Adonika Aulder, the pregnant wife of embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus, who is facing financial crime charges, has not been given clearance by her doctors to return to Guyana.

This was revealed by her lawyer Eusi Anderson on Friday at the Magistrates’ Court when the matter was called before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

On December 5, 2024, Magistrate McGusty granted Aulder permission to travel to the United States for medical treatment, with an expectation for her return to Guyana by December 18 for her next court date. However, she did not return as planned, instead appearing virtually via Zoom for her court proceedings.

Aulder is facing two charges of money laundering. She is accused of acquiring $352,082,315 from her company’s account at Republic Bank in December 2023, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the funds were derived from criminal activity.

Earlier, Aulder and Brutus were denied permission to travel to the United States for medical treatment. This application was brought before Justice Gino Persaud at the High Court on October 18, 2024, but was rejected due to Brutus’ involvement in financial crimes, with over 240 charges filed against him.

However, on Friday the court was informed that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) had made inquiries about Aulder’s status and her potential return to Guyana from the United States, where she had travelled for emergency medical treatment.

Anderson told the court that Aulder is feeling better, although no medical records were submitted to support her condition. However, he added that he is expected to receive her medical records via FedEx by Saturday.

“She (Adonika Aulder) is returning to Guyana, but the doctor has not given her permission to travel due to her precarious condition,” Anderson stated.

“She is pregnant, about to deliver at the end of January, and the general nature of these matters is putting Miss Aulder and her child at risk. The doctor has not given her permission to travel because of this,” the lawyer told the court.

The prosecution raised concerns about what would happen if Aulder does not return to Guyana after January. In response, Magistrate McGusty remarked that Aulder had already breached the conditions for the release of her passport, which she had used to leave for the United States. The magistrate warned that if Aulder does not return promptly, the court may be compelled to take action.

“The court has certain powers. I do not wish to exercise them at this point, but I may be forced to do so. If she continues to be in breach, it may result in her bail application [being revoked],” McGusty cautioned.

The magistrate further ordered that Aulder’s original medical records, to be sent via FedEx, must be submitted to the court by December 31, 2024.

Aulder’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 30, 2024.

