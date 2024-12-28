Motorcycle bandits rob Regent Street boutique, shoot employee

Kaieteur News- Two suspected bandits robbed a 50-year-old Chinese businessman at his boutique on Regent Street, Georgetown, on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Zhenz Sh Fa, the owner of “Nice To You” Boutique, located at Lot 48 Regent Street.

According to a statement from the police, the suspects were two identifiable men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. They robbed Zhenz of an undisclosed amount of cash.

A security guard from Swat Protection Services, who was on duty at the time, told the police that the boutique was open for business, and customers were inside shopping. He was sitting on a chair next to the southern door of the boutique when the two suspects arrived on a red and black motorcycle (registration number unknown).

“They stopped in front of the boutique, dismounted the motorcycle, and approached the security guard. The pillion rider was armed with a handgun in his right hand. They searched the guard and took away a ‘Toy Gun’ that he had in the waistband of his pants,” police said.

The suspects then ordered everyone inside the boutique to stay still. One of the bandits opened the cashier drawer and took the day’s sales (cash). At that moment, an employee of the boutique, identified as Zhao Peiming, rushed at the bandit holding the gun. The suspect discharged round and shot Zhao in the right thigh.

Both suspects then fled the scene on the motorcycle, in an eastern direction.

Zhao was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police discovered a 9mm spent shell. Several CCTV cameras in the area are being reviewed, and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspects as investigations continue.

