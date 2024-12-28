Kanaimas, Lady Royal chalk up first wins in K&S National Futsal C/ship Women’s leg

Sparta Boss, Road Warriors, Back Circle, Bent Street move to semis

Kaieteur Sports- All the winners on the quarter-final night did so in fantastic style, none scoring less than 5 goals in marching into the semifinals and the business end of the inaugural Kashif & Shanghai / One Guyana National Futsal Championship.

Boxing night, the second night that competitive sports made a grand return to the refurbished Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), not only hosted the quarters but the first two matches in the female segment of this competition.

Using the home and away format which will see the top two teams on aggregate contesting the final on January 3rd 2025, Lady Kanaimas trounced The Lioness 11-0, while Lady Royals tamed Tucville Terrorists 7-0.

Lady Kanaimas were led by Sandra Johnson with 5 goals (7th, 9th, 11th, 17th and 22nd) with Glendy Lewis hitting in a helmet-trick (2nd, 6th, 18th and 19th) with one each for Shanice Thornhill (11th) and Glengie Lewis (24th).

Amanda McKenzie led Lady Royals with a hat-trick (7th, 12th, 16th), Shontell Greene had a double (8th, 21st), while there was one each for Ashantie Aaron (8th) and Tiandi Smith (15th). The teams will collide again on January 1st with the overall winner advancing to the championship match.

The most rousing clash on the night was the Road Warriors / Gold Is Money match which saw the lads from Brazil/Lethem putting on another training session this time against one of the more seasoned futsal teams in Guyana.

Even the fans in the stands and those in the VIP booths were appreciative of the style of play displayed by the Road Warriors as they were on their feet ever so often to applaud exciting moments and the quality of goals that were scored following meticulous moves on court which ended in some scintillating goals.

Leading the Warriors to the biggest margin of victory on the night was Wendrecky De Souza with a hat-trick (23rd, 26th, 37th) which has now taken his tally in the championship to 11. Matheus De Souza (7th, 19th) and Daniel Alves (3rd, 25th) scored a brace each. Contributing one each were Dionathas Pereira (6th) and Erilson Cadete (34th).

The lone goal scored by Gold Is Money came from Shomar Kouley in the 8th minute. Road Warriors will meet with Bent Street ‘A’ which defeated Team Cruel of BV, 6-3. Team Cruel’s Samuel Garnett scored an own goal in the 9th minute to get Bent Street’s goal tally underway and it was doubled only in the 20th minute, through a Daniel Ross effort, his first of two.

Second half strikes by Pernel Schultz (26’), Jobe Ceasar (29’), Ross (35’) and Colin Nelson (40’) kept the Bent Street boys hope intact of a place in the championship match. Team Cruel’s enterprising run in the championship ended as their three goals from Jamal Codrington (28’, 33’) and Dequan France (32’) was not enough to negate Bent Street’s path to victory.

The championship’s leading goal scorer, Bevney Marks maintained scoring in every game scored in the 19th minute, his 22nd overall in Back Circle ‘A’s 5-2 triumph against North East which sealed their semifinal clash with Sparta Boss which got past a tough Stabroek Ballers ‘B’. 6-3.

The other scorers for Back Circle ‘A’ were Darren Benjamin (5th), Stephan McLean (6th), Akil Plass (30th), and Steohon Reynolds (32nd). Jaldew Hamilton (11’) and Tyrese Dennis (15’) were the scorers for North East.

Stabroek Ballers ‘B’ held the first half advantage when Gerry Burnette’s 17th minute strike sailed past goalkeeper Omar Jones. They looked destined to create a huge upset, but the experienced Spart side gradually ramped up the momentum and eventually wrested the advantage and took control.

Once they (Sparta Boss) equalised in the 23rd minute through Omari Glasgow with the first of his brace, there was a steady procession back to the center circle to restart the ball by Stabroek Ballers.

Glasgow scored again in the 27th minute as did Curtez Kellman. Kelsey Benjamin added his in the 34thm Jermaine Junor two minutes later with Nicholas McArthur hitting in number 6 one minute before the final whistle.

Burnette was on target again in the 39th minute one minute after Mark Jahlu had netted the second for Stabrok Ballers ‘A’ but their efforts were not enough to thwart the push of Sparta.

Meanwhile, the results of the final four round-of-16 matches on Christmas night are as follows: Back Circle ‘A’ 16 Timehri Warriors 1; Stabroek Ballers ‘A’ 14 Unstoppable 2; North East 6 Espanyol 5; Sparta Boss 5 Bent Street ‘B’ 2.

