Dharry to face Colombian Randy Ramirez tonight as boxing returns to CASH

-Allicock to make second professional outing

Kaieteur Sports- Tonight, the hallowed halls of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall will reverberate with the echoes of leather on flesh as Guyana’s own Elton Dharry steps into the ring against the undefeated Colombian, Randy Ramirez.

Their highly anticipated contest in the super flyweight division promises a clash of experience and youthful vigour, captivating boxing aficionados both locally and abroad, as boxing makes it return to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Dharry, a seasoned campaigner at 39 years old, boasts an impressive professional record of 28 wins, six losses, and one draw.

Known for his resilience and ring intelligence, Dharry is no stranger to the big stage. He last showcased his mettle in April, when he added the WBA Super Flyweight Gold title to his collection after dismantling Dexter Marques in a dominant third-round finish at the Everest Cricket Ground.

Standing across the ring will be 23-year-old Randy Ramirez, a rising star from Colombia with a flawless record of 10 wins, seven of which have come via knockout.

Since his debut in April, Ramirez has been on a tear, displaying a potent mix of speed, power, and aggression that has left his opponents reeling.

However, his clash against Dharry marks uncharted territory for the young phenom as he ventures outside his South American homeland for the first time.

The question looms: Can Ramirez maintain his unbeaten streak against a battle-tested veteran like Dharry?

For Dharry, this fight represents more than just another notch on his belt; it’s a chance to prove that experience and strategy can over turn youthful exuberance.

For Ramirez, it’s an opportunity to announce himself on the global stage and claim a major scalp in his burgeoning career. The contrast in their journeys and styles sets the stage for an electrifying encounter.

Adding to the excitement of the night, Guyanese Olympian Keevin Allicock will make his second appearance since transitioning to the professional ranks earlier this year.

Allicock’s debut was nothing short of spectacular, picking up a third-round TKO victory over Ju-Sean Shepherd at the Everest Ground.

This time, the 24-year-old lightweight sensation faces Dexter Wray, a debutant eager to make his mark.

Known for his sharp reflexes and technical precision, Allicock is poised to continue his ascent in the sport while giving fans a glimpse of Guyana’s promising boxing future.

The undercard also features a trio of intriguing matchups.

Guyanese standout Abiola Jackman will lock horns with Barbados’ Kemara Stuart, while Shaquan James takes on Darnell Sinaswee of Trinidad and Tobago.

Both bouts promise action-packed displays as these pugilists vie for regional bragging rights and career-defining victories.

As the clock ticks down to fight time tonight, anticipation continues to build.

Will Dharry’s seasoned fists prove too crafty for Ramirez’s youthful ferocity? Can Allicock deliver another stellar performance and keep his undefeated streak alive?

