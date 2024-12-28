Beckham James wins feature C1 and lower event as Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horse race meet was successfully staged

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports- The Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Annual Boxing Day Horse Race meet came off with a bang with Beckham James of the Nand Persaud and Company Racing Stable winning the feature C1 and lower event from a star-studded field.

The track was in good condition and the day’s meet lived up to its pre-race billing. Turfites were out early and a bumper holiday crowed packed the venue to witness a thrilling and exciting day of racing.

It was Beckham James of the Nand Persaud racing Stable with Jockey Michael Semple in the saddles that did the trick with a come from behind triumph.

The feature C class and lower One-mile event was a classic. As the animals raced out of the starting gates Beckham James was nowhere in the reckoning as it trailed the other horses. The other runners wasted no time and took flight early as they battled for the lead. The race was going at a searing pace as the lead changed constantly. Along the back stretch and into the turn and home drive it was still a battle. Until then, Beckham James owned and trained by Mohin Persaud was still lagging in the trailing bunch.

With just a few hundred meters to go, Beckham James well guided by the crafty and experienced Jockey Michael Semple in the stirrups, changed gear. With a bust of speed, the animal galloped passed the front runners with ease to race away with the $1.2M and Sonny Kharag Memorial Trophy, compliments of the Kharag Family.

Running in second was, Stormy Victory with Bossalina third with Stolen Money rounding out the money.

The H Class and lower 7 furlongs’ race saw Blinding Lights with jockey K. Razack finishing with a burst of speed to out hustle American Traveller and Emotional Damage to win the $500,000 first prize and trophy.

Country Rock with Jockey Colin Ross was solid as a rock as it won the Three Years Old Guyana Bred event to take home the $500,000 winning money and trophy from Money Time and Bin Laden.

Name and nature probably played a part as Spank Me Jockey with jockey K. Razack in control won the two Year Olds Maiden 6-furlong race from Perfect Gold, Miss Grippy and Royal Guard.

Top Gun with Jockey Colin Ross was in top form as it out gunned Republican with Jockey M. Semple in the event for J class and lower horses.

Princess Sasha with Jockey K. Blake in control was too good for GT Boss and company as it ran away with the K class race.

Get Them Bobby with Jockey Michael Semple got first place in the L class open event. Placing second was Money Time as Princess Samiyah and Money Jet rounded out the money.

The outstanding Jockeys, Stables and trainers were presented with trophies compliments of Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall. Michael Semple and Colin Ross were the outstanding Jockeys on show.

The day’s event was incident free and was staged using the rules of the KMTC.

The police led by Assistant Superintendent Michael Newland and Inspector Looknauth were commended for their outstanding work.

